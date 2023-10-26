Read about locations to be productive in on campus

Reading week is now behind us. I assume students must have seized the opportunity to relax and unwind but they must have also dedicated some time to prepare for the upcoming midterms awaiting them. And, as we talk about studying for exams, some questions that might come to mind are: “What are some great study spots on Campus? Or, what is the go-to spot if you are tired of doing homework and just want a quiet place to enjoy a nice book and a cup of tea?”

Well, for the main University of Regina (U of R) campus, the Carillon has got you covered. Whether you are into scenic views, peaceful vibes, or just want to be comfortable as you go headlong into the books, there is a spot that fits your style.

When we think about studying, the first obvious place that comes to mind is the library. The U of R’s John Archer Library is more than just a repository of books; it’s a hub of knowledge and resources, and an ideal place for those striving for academic excellence. If you’re looking for a view that can inspire your pursuit, the 5th floor of the library is your best bet. Consider this as a visual treat rather than a mere study session.

As you gaze out of the expansive windows from the 5th floor, you are greeted by a breathtaking view of Wascana Lake, and the view does not stop there. Looking further, you will catch a glimpse of Regina’s downtown Twin Towers and the highways. Turning attention back to the campus itself, you can also witness the vibrant academic greens and the housing buildings from the 5th floor. Imagine sinking into that plush sofa or settling in at an ergonomic workstation that supports your posture and focus where you feel motivated to study for extended periods without feeling the usual strain.

Now, if you are more inclined towards solitary study sessions, you can book private study rooms at the library. Free from potential interruptions or distractions, the private study rooms are equipped with large monitors, whiteboards, and nice big desks where you can sprawl all your papers, notes, water bottles, and coffee mugs. What is great is that these specific rooms offer flexibility. You can book them for solo study sessions when you need some personal academic space.

Alternatively, they are also ideal when you are working on projects with a group of friends or on multimedia tasks. The process to book your spot is simple. Simply go to the web portal of the library at uregina.libcal.com/reserve/studyrooms and choose the capacity, date, and times. Pro tip: Booking in advance is key. The popularity of these private study session rooms means that they fill up quickly, especially if you’re looking to secure one for the same day. As an add-on bonus, most of the study rooms come equipped with electrical outlets to plug in your phone, tablet, laptop, or any other devices you need to keep charged while you prepare your notes, complete that assignment, or dive into exam preparations. These are essential in this tech world, where staying connected and powered up is paramount.

While the John Archer Library is certainly a popular study spot on campus, it’s high time we also shed a spotlight on the hidden treasures of the federated colleges’ libraries which are often overlooked by students. The Campion and Luther Libraries as well as that of the First Nations University of Canada are libraries that students should have access to on campus.

Opening hours are usually 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. The libraries’ materials can be borrowed by any registered student, staff, or faculty member as well as patrons with public access privileges. These libraries may not be as in-the-limelight as the John Archer Library, but they have their distinct advantages like the focused resources and smaller and cozier settings. Exploring these libraries can be a refreshing change for those with an interest in heritage and culture. Take the First Nations University for example; you’re not just in a library, you’re in a living archive of Indigenous culture and history. It’s there waiting to be explored for both study and cultural exploration.

The next time you’re in search of the ideal study spot on campus, your quest ends here. Explore the different options you are entitled to receive as a U of R student from the renowned John Archer Library to the hidden gems of the federated colleges libraries which have an array of settings to personalize your study needs.

“Study while others are sleeping; work while others are loafing; prepare while others are playing, and dream while others are wishing.”- William Arthur Ward.