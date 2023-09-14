Student resources: more details on Campus Security

Advertisements

Bradley Martin answers questions about Lone Walker, Walk A Long, and counselling programs

Continuing with our series on student resources, this article follows up on some of the other emergency and security services offered by Campus Security at the University of Regina.

Throughout common areas, classrooms, dormitories, and other occupant spaces, Emergency Mass Notification wall-mounted beacons with integrated flash sound signaling, and message displays are installed. Along with programs like Walk A Long, Lone Worker, and counselling services, the university also has an Emergency Notification System (ENS) designed to ensure that effective and timely warnings are delivered to faculty, staff, students, and visitors to campus in the event of a life-threatening situation when people must take immediate action to stay safe on campus. The ENS can be downloaded on personal computers and mobile phones so that you don’t miss important notifications. The website also provides a general guideline on personal safety, and steps and measures that can be taken to ensure the same.

The main website for campus security also has a section where individual incidents can be reported. What is important to note here is that any information provided while reporting an incident is handled with confidentiality. As the campus welcomes students and staff from across the globe, its diversity also makes it prone to incidents of discrimination and harassment both active and passive. The university is committed to taking all incidents of threats, discrimination, and harassment very seriously. It is essential to bring accounts of any such incidents to the university’s notice so that they can be addressed both individually and on a larger scale. If you are going through or if you know someone who is going through any sort of harassment, mental or physical, report the incident. Your identity and person will be protected.

To get a better idea of the functions of Campus Security and the team members’ personal experiences with the university staff and students, the Carillon spoke with the Associate Director of Campus Safety, Parking and Transportation, Bradley Martin. The fall semester has been busy for his department with more staff and students on campus. Martin said, “It’s been a great start to the semester so far but, with it, lots of activity keeps me and my office busy”.

Being responsible for the safety and security of everyone on campus means it is essential that they connect with those on campus, and Martin believes that to be the strength of his department. “Our strengths would be the ability to connect with people. With orientation events at the start of the semester we do partner up and get involved in a lot of orientation activities and then throughout the year. It is not a one-day thing. We continue that day in, day out of making these connections.”

As the people working for campus security endeavour to make these connections, it is also essential for the university community of staff and students to reciprocate their efforts to establish a network. Although most of this information is offered during orientation activities, a lot of students tend to miss it. Martin believes that the services offered by his department are sought by a good amount of students, but when compared to the percentage of students who are enrolled the numbers of students who make use of these resources are a minority. Referring to this, Martin continued, “Based on the percentage of the number of our enrolment of students it would be a minority but […] we’re here and we’re available. So, as we continue to grow, we want our numbers to grow as well too.”

On speaking about why he thinks these numbers are a minority, he said, “Part of it could be too that they have no need for it as well, […] but we want to make sure that everybody on campus, no matter what, has access to know where to reach us. If they do need it in the future they know where to come to or to call.”

It is also useful to know that these services can be accessed both in-person and over the phone. The office for campus security is located in the Research and Innovation Centre and is open for walk-in assistance any time of the day, every day of the week. However, if you are in an event where you are far away from the office, the security staff is available 24 hours on their emergency phone number 306-585-4999. These services are also accessible on the College Avenue campus.

Martin also spoke about the Lone Worker and Walk A Long programs and told us how his teammates ensure the safety of the student or staff calling for these services. “If we’re walking to their vehicle we wouldn’t just leave them once they got close to their car. We make sure the car starts, especially in wintertime. Same thing for the bus stop. If their bus is 5 or 10 minutes out, we want to ensure the purpose of the Lone Worker and the Walk A Long program; that is, to ensure that students are not alone. So we will remain with them.”

His team also works in close association with counselling services. “We have a close professional relationship with Lynn Thera and her work as a sexual violence prevention coordinator along with counselling services. Any time a student or a member of the university community comes in and we recognize they would need extra services outside of campus security, we would then provide them that information or make a direct referral or call for them on their behalf.” He also told us that his team members are trained in suicide intervention, communication, and de-escalation techniques to communicate effectively with any individual or group of individuals in crisis.

Ensuring the safety of everyone present on campus is a job of great responsibility and the members of security services show utmost dedication to their jobs. “We’re very community oriented, we’re here for the students. That’s the main purpose that drives our mission at the university. We’re here to protect and provide a safe and secure learning environment for the students as well as all the other community members. […] We go above and beyond to assist anybody at the university community in any way that we can.”

As his concluding message for the entire university community, Martin said, “I just want to let the entire university community, all the students know that campus security is here at all times and you can reach us at any time for any situation. They [problems] may not be something we can directly help you with, but we will know the proper resources to guide you to within the university to help you throughout your academic career with us.”