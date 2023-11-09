Student accommodations and beyond

How the Brad Hornung Accommodations Test Centre assists students

The university academic journey is a unique experience for each student. It is a transformative period that goes beyond the confines of textbooks and lecture halls. It’s also a challenging path, especially for students with unique needs.

Located at College West 139 beside the Campus Store, the Brad Hornung Accommodations Test Centre (ATC) at the University of Regina is a resource that plays a vital role in ensuring that every student, regardless of their accommodation needs, gets the support they need to succeed.

The ATC offers a centralized location for students to write their quizzes, midterms, final exams, and deferred exams for on-campus, for-credit courses. The ATC creates a supportive environment for students by tailoring the experience to their specific needs.

Accommodations include extra time, writing scribes, ergonomic workstations, easy-to-access to washrooms, and designated spaces to allow students to sit for their exams with minimal distractions. Private rooms are also available for those who require reading, writing, or hearing scribes, thus enhancing the accessibility of the centre for all students.

In total, there are 11 private exam rooms and 11 shared exam rooms available. The invigilator is not physically present in the examination room to ensure privacy, but camera surveillance is used to uphold fairness and integrity. It is worth noting that the ATC is available not only for accommodated students registered with Student Accessibility, but it can also be used for students taking Proctortrack exams who lack the proper equipment or space.

To access the ATC’s services, the process begins with Student Accessibility, which supports students based on different needs as mandated under the Saskatchewan Human Rights legislation and the duty to accommodate. Simply visit uregina-accommodate.symplicity.com/public_accommodation/to register with Student Accessibility. You can also contact Student Accessibility by email at accessibility@uregina.ca to make an appointment with an Accessibility Officer.

Once registered, a medical officer will evaluate the student’s condition and after the accommodation is approved, the latter will be contacted to complete any necessary documentation to finalize the accommodations. An approved letter will be sent to the student that explains the approved accommodations in detail.

Next, the student will be familiarized with the “UR Accommodate” website where students are able to submit their letter request to their course professors, ensuring they are aware of the student’s accommodations. It is important to note that the student is responsible for submitting the letter each term, as it is not automatically renewed.

Exams should be booked at least seven days in advance to ensure that a spot is secured. On the actual day of the exam at the Brad Hornung ATC, it is advisable to arrive 15 minutes prior to the scheduled exam time. Your student ID should be presented, and your belongings are securely stored in a locker. When it’s time for the examination, the student is called from the waiting area and taken to a private room. The ATC staff usually monitor all the exam spaces to ensure that questions are answered in a timely manner and that academic integrity is upheld.

Student accommodations are confidential. Classmates are not made aware that a student in their class is using ATC. For this reason, the Carillon spoke with several students who preferred to maintain their personal anonymity when sharing their experiences with accommodations.

A Psychology major who has used the ATC since their first year shared their impression. “The ATC has been a game changer in my academic journey. It’s not just about accommodating my medical needs but it’s also about creating an equitable space for success.” In addition, a Finance graduate student revealed, “As a student with ADHD, maintaining focus during exams can be challenging. The private room and minimized distractions at the ATC have greatly helped to improve my performance.”

While the ATC offers equitable opportunities for those with different learning and medical needs, some students believe that there are areas where further improvements can be made. A Business Administration student suggested, “It could be more convenient if the renewal of accommodation letters could be automated, reducing the administrative burden on students.”

Proactively encouraging a more inclusive atmosphere on campus by making it easier for students to seek help and openly communicate their requirements is a suggestion offered by a Kinesiology student. “Outreach efforts should be taken by the university that prompt students to take the initiative to seek accommodation when needed, rather than them waiting for assistance to come to them.”