Peep at U of R students’ Halloween Costumes!

1. Emily Duggan (she/her), fourth year psychology student

“I love Halloween. I always think it’s so, so fun. For the past couple years, I’ve just stayed home and handed out candy, but every year before that, I loved dressing up, and I just think it’s so fun.

I am looking forward to this Halloween, I just love watching scary movies and the vibes around Halloween. I love it.

I think this year, I was gonna dress up as a deer. I’m really looking forward to putting that costume together.”

2. Tianah Ogilvie (she/her)

“Halloween is my favourite holiday. I like the scariness to it, spending time with friends, and candy. We’re gonna be Mickey and Minnie Mouse, then I’m also gonna be a bunny with my friend.”

3. Collins Iyekepolor, fourth year business accounting student (he/him)

“I think it is an interesting holiday. I’ve never really celebrated it much before. This would really be my first time doing it with my girlfriend, and for ours, we’re doing Mickey and Minnie Mouse.”

4. Mariam Toure (she/her), second year pre-law student

“For Halloween, I’ll be Little Red Riding Hood. I’m super excited about it. I like the ambiance, and it’s very festive.”

5. Samuel Ehizele (he/him), second year computer science major

“I’ll probably be dressed up as a pirate.”

Do you like Halloween? What do you think about it?

“I mean, everyone loves it. It’s a time you can have fun with the scary stuff. I look forward to dressing up as different characters.”

6. Kebron Giday (she/her), second year psychology student

“I am gonna be Red Jasmine for Halloween. I’m really excited for Halloween because I think I have a lot of plans with my friends and I think it brings everybody to get there. And I think it’s a cute little holiday.”

7. Don Shoe (he/him), second year engineering student

“I love Halloween. I love pretending. I think Don Julio is what we were gonna dress as. Yeah, why? It’s like a drink. Or, I’m going to dress as Deadpool.

My favourite thing about Halloween is trick or treating.”

8. Julio Salazer (he/him), third year engineering student

“I’m super looking forward to Halloween. Trust me. Yeah, we’re gonna have a blast. I think me and my buddy, he’s going to be Don and I’m going to be Julio. So, we’re gonna be the alcoholic drink. Or, I might be Aladdin and he might be Aboo. My monkey. We’re really looking forward to some fun activities.”

9. Sahara Wolfe (she/her), fourth year history student

“I love Halloween because dressing up is fun, and I kind of like the whole idea of it. It’s really cool. And I’m dressing up as Mort from Penguins of Madagascar.

I really like horror movies, too. So, watching horror movies with my friend on Halloween, we would watch the typical horror movies. Slashers, like Terrifier and Friday the 13th, stuff like that. So, that’s also something that I tend to do on Halloween when I’m not going out.”

10. Minah Aidn (she/her), fourth year human justice student

“My Halloween costume is Buttercup from The Powerpuff Girls.”

What do you like about Halloween?

“There’s like a kid feeling. I feel like we all, like, once we grow up, we kind of forget that, like, we could be kids again, and then, like, once you grow up, you kind of, like, you don’t want to go trick or treating, ’cause it feels, like, you’re old, but you’re not. Like, I feel like you could still explore, like, that little kid feeling that you still have. Um, growing up doesn’t mean you gotta stop dressing up and still being a kid, you know? That’s what I like about Halloween.”

11. Malcolm Keith (he/him), second year business student

“Halloween’s awesome. It’s the best time of the year, behind Christmas.”

What makes it awesome?

“’Cause you get free candy if you’re young, and if you’re older, you get to… go out and party and have fun.”

Are you looking forward to this Halloween?

“Oh, always. Yeah. Always. I love it.”

What are you gonna be dressed up as?

“I’m gonna be dressed up as a shark. Yeah, I’m gonna be wearing a shark onesie. Because sharks are cool, and I bought it, and it was really expensive, so I have to wear it every year. I bought it, like, 3 years ago. It’s my tradition.”

12. Meher Bassi (she/her), third year psychology student

“I love eating all the candy and chips and scaring little kids, and it’s finally, like, yeah, day for everyone to express, you know, their favourite things.

I’m looking so forward to dressing up this year. I mean, Halloween’s on a Saturday, so that’s gonna be fun. I’m going as Foxy from Five Nights at Freddy’s. So, he wears… these orange ears, and he has an eye patch on one eye, and he has a hook for an arm, and he’s just, like, fluffy and orange and cute. Yeah. A little scary, too.”

13. Sehaj Bassi (she/her), third year psychology student

“I love Halloween because everybody gets dressed up and… everybody contributes a lot, decorates a lot. Everybody’s very involved. Yeah, it’s always been my favourite holiday. I’m going as Gojo from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen.”

14. Jasnoor Sidhu (she/her), third year psychology student

“I just like how, um, like, the community all gets together. The kids go trick or treating and then, as we grow up, we still do costumes, so I think it’s fun.

I am going as Suki from Fast & Furious. It’s kind of like a blue and pink theme going on. It’s like a double tank top and then, like, cool shorts. Her hair is brown with highlights.”

15. Katie Flath (she/her), fourth year journalism student

“What I think of Halloween? I think it’s awesome, and super fun. I dress up every year, and my goal every year is to make my own costume and then do something fun. I normally dress up as people from movies, because [those are] my favourite costumes to do. I dress up every single year and I have a really good time, and I think Halloween is kind of a time to be creative and dress up, or if you’re not necessarily, like, into cosplay, like, it’s the one time of year that you get to dress up as however you want, and do whatever you want, and spend time with people who have the same mindset and party and stuff, so it’s great.

I’m dressing up as Buttercup from The Princess Bride and the person I’m dressing up with is Wesley. So, if you want to draw a fake Wesley beside me, that would be part of my costume, and I’m doing the full red dress… and I’m gonna have a blonde wig.”

16. Anish Jairath (he/him), fourth year journalism student

“I love Halloween because I just, like, people dress up. It’s fun to see how creative everyone can get with their outfits. There’s just a lot of parties happening. It’s a good time to get together with other like-minded people. and just have a good time every weekend.

I’m dressing up as Freddie Mercury. So, a mustache. I think my outfit’s gonna be just blue jeans, a wife beater, and a leather jacket with some shades.”