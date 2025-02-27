Much more than just books on shelves

All that the Regina Public Library has to offer

Many often make the assumption that most of a library’s value comes from the books it houses. Over time, things have changed. Through technology’s takeover , libraries have been almost redefined and are now havens of resources.

Yet physical books seem to have taken a backseat to digital alternatives in favour of saving paper and participating in more energy friendly activity. So, the question is, how are libraries keeping up with this change, and what resources do they offer?

Libraries have pivoted from their traditional purpose and made their spaces more open over the decades, hoping to provide a positive experience for everyone. In our city, the Regina Public Library (RPL) is one such library that has embraced change and gone beyond just books. One glimpse at their website and you might be overwhelmed by what they offer.

To start off, it is essential to get a free RPL membership and card, which makes borrowing the books and accessing all the other RPL services possible and seamless. Thelibrary is divided into different sections by age group and genre. Aside from a vast collection of reading material, they have many other resources These include LinkedIn Learning, the Digital Media Studio and The New York Times.

Students can get so much out of the library outside of borrowing books. For example, LinkedIn Learning is an online learning platform that offers courses on different subjects: from communication to finance, one can find an array of workshops and courses to upskill themselves.

The RPL’s Digital Media Studio is a room dedicated to all kinds of media that users may want to explore. Its services include a self-serve sound studio, a green screen flex studio, computer stations, 3D printing and scanning and digitization stations. Because the library does not accept walk-ins for studio use, the best way to use this resource is to book the room . This studio is available on the main floor of the Central Library downtown and a smaller Self-Serve Sound Studio is available on the main floor of the Sherwood Village Branch. Both spaces can be used by professionals or people who want to create for fun . With the available green screen, for example, social media influencers or marketing specialists can use this space to record and create special content for projects.

RPL also has a partnership with The New York Times and provides and access to news through RPL membership. This partnership also provides access to games and cooking recipes.

Beyond this, RPL is also very inclusive to newcomers, with their multiple English as an Additional Language (EAL) initiatives. For people who speak languages other than English as their mother tongue, these meetups and workshops are a way to understand Canadian culture, language and people. They have programs and meetings including “Public Speaking Skills for Beginners,” “English Language Test Preparation,” “EAL Conversation Circle,” “Coffee and Conversation for EAL Learners” and other online tutoring . Some sessions are drop-in and some require registration in advance.

Other programs offered by RPL include an animations workshop, a robot coding challenge, Lego club, STEAM lab and board games nights, giving young kids a space to interact with others and also build their social skills. Program availability varies from branch to branch. All information is available on the RPL website, reginalibrary.ca, or by calling the library at 306-777-6000. Their website also has online chat support .RPL also offers workshops on personal finance, preparing for interviews and job coaching. Their personal finance workshops cover topics from finance for moms to real estate.

But back to those books. RPL’s collection of books is, of course, huge. University of Regina students can take advantage of RPL’s connection to the Archer library, where RPL holds can be picked up. Available in different formats, like ebooks, RPL has a lot of options for booklovers. They also have different kinds of media available, including newsletters, magazines, newspapers, movies and audiobooks.

Overall, RPL has truly done an exceptional job in setting up their patrons and the community for success in Saskatchewan. They offer so many resources to take advantage of —all you have to do is explore!