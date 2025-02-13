Making the most of the prairie cold

A guide to winter activities in Regina

Many of us dread winter. It brings with it harsh weather, snowstorms, blizzards and frighteningly cold winds that freeze your face off. While winter is romanticized, the cold can be hard to celebrate.

But any cultures, both ancient and modern, celebrate the winter solstice, with its focus on rebirth, renewal and the beauty of light during the darkest time of year. Why not learn to appreciate the beautiful side of winter? It often marks a brand new year, which allows us to create new, memories with loved ones. When the weather warms up, we might long for colder days and fun winter activities Here are some fun events to check out this winter in Regina.

Don’t miss Coffee in the Conservatory at Regina’s historic Government House, located on Dewdney Avenue. On Feb. 22 and 23 and March 15 and 16, you can enjoy a selection of beautiful dainties paired with your favourite tea or coffee in a Disney- princess-worthy setting. . It’s $12.50 per personand three time slots each day: 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., or 2:30 p.m.

If you are a student with kids, Government House also has a Family Day event on Feb. 17, . from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is not required! There will be puppet shows, children’s acting workshops provided by the Globe Theatre School and board games.

The Wascana Winter Festival, an opportunity for winter romantics, , takes place from Feb. 12 to 17. The festival embraces art, culture, sports and recreation. These are the foundational values of the festival, which promotes anti-racism and building community through Truth and Reconciliation with Indigenous communities, simultaneously protecting and celebrating the land we reside on.

As part of the Wascana Winter Festival, the Regina Mandolin Orchestra will perform on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum—enjoy a night of beautiful music, for free! If you miss this one, the Regina Community Orchestra performs on Feb. 17 at Holy Rosary Cathedral from 1:30 p.m to 4 p.m. This event is also free for all to attend, and will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.. Put on your fanciest winter outfits and listen to soothing music.

The Wascana Winter Festival also features the Gift of Winter, an art exhibition in the lobby gallery of the Regina Performing Arts Center, from Feb. 12 to 16. After checking this out, you can head over to Queen Elizabeth Park West for outdoor activities such as snow yoga, skating, snow cricket and obstacle courses. There will also be sleigh rides at Queen Elizabeth Park East.

Apart from the festivities, take advantage of winter by going curling, a fun and classic winter sport that focuses on strategy and allows you to socialize and stay active during the winter months. Add to the list tobogganing, which is another classic winter activity enjoyed by families and large groups.

The picturesque ice-skating rink in Victoria Park, is a place to check out. Right in the heart of downtown Regina, the rink looks absolutely magical at night with all the city lights.

There’s always snowball fights and building snowmen. Find a cheap wig, a funny hat and funny glasses for your snowman. You will laugh, have fun with your loved ones and make memories to look back on for years to come.

If outdoor activities are not your cup of tea, Regina has many amazing cafés to curl up in. From The Everyday Kitchen to Crème Café, you can always find a warm beverage to soothe your winter spirit.

Winter in Regina is not just about enduring the harsh cold but about finding beauty and joy in the season. Whether you are a fan of skating under the stars, skiing through snowy trails, attending local festivals or enjoying a cozy drink inside a beautiful café with a good book to read, there are many ways to make the most out of these winter months. Embrace the season with an open mind and embark on an adventure that will turn the coldest days of the year into joyous, memorable experiences. Bundle up, explore the world around you and uncover the wonder that is winter in Regina!