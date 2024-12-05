MADD launches safe driving education initiative 

Campaign aims to increase awareness of responsibilities as a driver

In Saskatchewan, impaired driving continues to be a significant risk, especially among youth, and there is still much work to be done to address this concern. Organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada are committed to changing this narrative and educating young people on safe driving. In partnership with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), MADD Canada has recently launched its 2024-25 school program to educate students about the dangers of impaired driving as well as promote safer driving habits.

MADD’s website explains that “Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in over half of those crashes.” To address this, the program hopes to foster a much deeper understanding of the risks and consequences that come into play when safety rules are not respected. The program is set to be run in key locations across the country, including all provinces and territories except Nunavut, ensuring that the message of responsibility and awareness is clear.

According to MADD, “The School Program is an on-screen fictional re-enactment of the trauma that can result when someone makes the choice to take drugs or alcohol and get behind the wheel.” This includes interviews with people who have been affected, injured or lost loved ones due to impaired driving. After the presentation, there is a live quiz, with true or false questions providing a full interaction with the facilitator. As mentioned by the details and specifications of the school program initiative, “at the end of the presentation our field representative will wrap up the presentation and leave the students with a positive message.”

The program is aimed towards seventh and eighth graders. Even though they are relatively young, knowing how to drive and what it involves and educating students from a young age helps them develop the necessary skills and sense to better address difficult situations. This helps to ensure that everyone is more aware before they begin driving and can act responsibly.

Impaired driving continues to be a predominant issue among youth for various reasons including peer pressure, lack of awareness of the consequences, dangers of binge drinking, mixing marijuana with alcohol and other substances, and limited access to alternative transportation options. The program focuses on raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving, promoting responsible decision-making and encouraging people to adopt safe driving habits. The collaboration is an important step in addressing impaired driving among Canadian youth. While this continues to be a challenge, proactive educational initiatives like MADD’s offer a beacon of hope for safer roads. These programs foster an environment for children to learn outside classroom and educate themselves to be better citizens. It also helps them be more civically responsible so that when they enter adulthood and take on other responsibilities, there is less harm to society due to lack of proper knowledge. As people work together to understand the complex social, economic and other factors that come into play, it would help one to understand all this better. After all, community support is the key to creating a safer and sustainable environment for people to thrive in.