Lost in the corn

Join us on a journey to find a way out



Oh, hello readers! Since I am writing you this review, I did, indeed, find my way out of the corn maze. I went to try out the Cedar Creek Corn Maze so you don’t have to, and here’s my experience. I went there with two of my friends, and I do recommend taking your friends. It makes the experience even more enriching.

Cedar Creek Gardens is a year-round destination and garden centre on Highway 6. They offer various seasonal activities, including a greenhouse during the spring and summer, a corn maze during the fall, and a Christmas store during the winter. During the spring, summer, and fall, they also have a miniature golf course, gem mining areas, and farm animal visits!

Cinderella’s carriage…what are you doing here? Image: Chanchal Mitruka

More than just a maze

As you make your way to Cedar Creek, you will see a carriage-like sign. This year, it read, “Welcome to a Far Far Away Corn Maze.”

Inside, there is a boutique with clothing and home accessories, along with a small treat shop with ice cream, sundaes, dirty sodas, and coffee. Take your pick!

The theme this year was Shrek, so when we started heading towards some of the activity areas, we saw a photo banner along with a white carriage!

Then, we saw some of the cool farm animals, like our friend Theo, who is a cow. He was really sweet, despite having big horns! I also stopped to say hi to the pigs, who were devouring their food and did not like me disturbing them, so I quietly left. However, the cute goats wanted to come closer and say hi!

Into the corn we go

After mingling with the animals, our next stop was the corn maze. You need a wristband to enter and have to buy a ticket. A ticket for the corn maze is $13 plus tax with the option to purchase a combination of mini golf and the maze. This year’s scavenger hunt was also Shrek-themed.

The corn was really tall, but again, I am 5’3”, so judge for yourself. The scavenger hunt was well spread out; it took us over 75 minutes to complete it. Oh, the number of steps we got in.

During our 75 minutes, we got out of the maze multiple times through the sides, ended up facing nowhere, and made our way back to the entrance. What made the maze challenging were the numerous characters you had to find for the scavenger hunt.

You know what was funny? My friend got lost and we went through the sides to shout her name. While we were shouting her name, some other people were shouting their child’s name. There was a lot of shouting.

Multiple times in the maze, it felt like the perfect start to a horror movie, but overall, the paths were well-groomed.

Say hi to Theo! Image: Chanchal Mitruka

Was it worth it?

I would say yes, spending the money was worth it. Between the animals, the scavenger hunt, and temporarily losing one of my friends, there was enough happening to keep us entertained.

One thing I don’t recommend is going alone. That’s partly because you WANT to share this experience with someone, and partly because I don’t want any of you guys to get lost.

If you are looking to do something this fall, get your shoes dirty and grab a couple of friends to give the maze a try. Just make sure you don’t lose your friend.