Wake me up when September ends 

Staying active this September

September brings a sense of renewal with crisp fall air and vibrant colours, indicating the transition from summer. As the fall semester kicks off and students get into the rhythm of studying and adjusting to their schedule, there is little to no time for many to experience the events being held on campus at the same time.

The start of the schoolyear is an exhilarating time, and students need ways to unwind amidst the buzz.

Among the plenty of things happening, the University of Regina’s (U of R) Welcome Week is one of the many events new and returning students appreciate and look forward to. This year’s Welcome Week aimed to acquaint the students with each other and the campus’ opportunities and atmosphere.

The student societies at the U of R offer many events and info sessions for students to learn about the opportunities and resources available to them as U of R students. This year’s Welcome Week included many new and interesting events from club fairs, and movie nights to casino nights and karaoke nights.

University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU) organized a whole lot of showcases, and one of them included the Welcome Week Car Show, which was the first ever. This was hosted at 8:30 p.m. at Victoria Square Mall with free party buses that would take everyone to the Lazy Owl for some social time.

The week continued with a treasure hunt hosted at the Riddell Centre, which concluded with the Rams Patio BBQ in the Lazy Owl Patio. Students got a chance to enjoy delicious drinks and snacks while relishing the campus atmosphere, making friends and building those connections. The treasure hunt, among other events, was free for students to participate in

Other Welcome Week events included breakfast with the executives of URSU, Karaoke Night, and Club Fair, which included games like tug of war, dunk tanks, potato sack races, knockerball, an obstacle course, and a trivia night with exciting prizes. The lineup also included a casino night in collaboration with the Hill Business Students’ Society at the academic green for a night of gambling with fake money.

With so much brainwork and creative thinking, the anticipation of some fun led to events like DJ night at the Owl, which would give students a break from all the hustle and bustle of course deadlines and explore life beyond the classroom. These events allow students to get familiar with what the university offers while having fun and getting rewarded with merch and prizes.

As students get roped into these events, there are also resources like the wellness centre that they can access to help themselves adjust to the new atmosphere. Moreover, the fall weather calls for a good after-class walk with friends to help process the activities. Most faculties have their student clubs, and each hosts various events for students to meet people within their faculties and explore the possibility of bringing forth a lot of value to serve other students in the future.

The campus recently introduced many newer food services that new and returning students can now check out, such as the new on-campus Starbucks outside the Archer Library. There are various intramural tryouts that also give students a unique opportunity to involve themselves in university sports to get a much more wholesome experience at university.

Further involvements on campus on a broader scale involve the Centre for Experiential Learning (CESL). They offer info sessions about the Ambassador Program, a volunteering program at the U of R for students to host and organize events at the U of R and build leadership, communication and community-building skills.

Outside campus, the city of Regina offers the last chance to enjoy outdoor recreation before winter kicks in. Wascana Park around the campus offers an ideal setting for a leisurely walk or bike ride where one can soak in the changing fall colours and feel the pleasant breeze. Some students are also found studying in the open air or enjoying picnics with friends at this spot.

The U of R’s humongous academic greens are also a go-to place for many students to enjoy and take a walk around. They are found basking in the sun before the snow takes residence over the ground as well as play some sports around the greens.

Since the first few weeks of fall are not as course-heavy as everyone is still getting settled in, students usually take up new hobbies after their summer extravaganza. September is usually packed with workshops and classes ranging from photography to cooking.

The Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre offers various creative workshops, and the city of Regina hosts recreational courses for learning pottery, woodworking, and painting. Students involved in various clubs often do paint nights with their club members, getting to know each other better.

The fall season offers a plethora of activities for students to enjoy beyond their academic schedules. Ensuring students have time for both studies and leisure activities to maintain a healthy work-life balance is essential.

From the vibrant Welcome Week events at the U of R brought together by URSU to attending different events put together by clubs of different disciplines, there are countless ways to embrace the season or even explore local art, participate in recreational sports, or simply take a walk in the park, there’s something in store for everyone to enjoy and cherish.

Make the most out of the fall semester, and keep a look out for campus activities! Welcome Week is an annual event, but university groups and the student societies regularly host events.

Check the URSU website and, if you’re a student, check your student email regularly, to keep up to date on the happenings around campus. Involve yourself to the fullest in the university experience, and enrich your uni life beyond good grades.