Voting is your right as a citizen

Unfortunately, real ballot boxes are much less cutesy than this one.

So here are some things you should know in order to exercise that right.

Regina residents and those who own property within the city will be heading to the polls on Nov 13 to elect a Mayor, Councillors, and School Board Trustees. The mayoral and council election will determine who will oversee key decisions affecting the city’s services such as water, roads, public transit, parks, and safety.

School Board Trustees, meanwhile, play an important role in influencing the educational experiences for students across the city. Jim Nicol, an election official, provided insight into the election process, especially for first-time voters.

“For those who are voting for the first time, the process is straightforward,” Nicol said. Voters must be Canadian citizens, at least 18-years-old, and either residents of Regina or owners of assessable land in the city for at least three months. Nicol emphasized the importance of knowing where to vote, which can be easily found online on Regina’s website using the “My Voter Info” tool.

What’s most important for the U of R student body is that the three-month residency requirement is waived for students in the city. Voters must still be Canadian citizens and at least 18-years-old, but do not have to have resided in the city for a full three months.

This year marks a shift in voting procedures to make the process faster and more efficient. Voters were, for the first time, able to “register online ahead of time to make voting quicker,” Nicol explained. “It takes just three-four minutes to preregister,” he said. Though the online registration deadline was October 22, voters can still register in person on Election Day at the polling stations.

The Elections Regina website also announced their switch “to digital Voter Information Cards. Voters who provided their email address when registering or updating their voter information online will receive their Voter Information Card by email in mid-late October,” the website explains.

Despite this development, voters are not required to have a card in order to vote, though it can streamline the process at the polls, and paper Voter Information Cards are still offered upon request.

“For returning voters, we’re sharing a voters’ list with Elections Saskatchewan,” Nicol added, “which ensures more efficiency during the voting process.” This new system aims to streamline the experience for voters, reducing wait times and potential confusion at polling stations.

Voters are required to bring either one piece of government-issued photo ID showing their name, address, and photo, or two pieces of ID that show their name, with at least one displaying their address.

Voter turnout has fluctuated over the years, and Nicol commented on the challenges faced in increasing turnout. “The turnout has been around 26 per cent,” meaning only a little over a quarter of eligible voters voted in the last cycle. “Sometimes people get overwhelmed, especially when a provincial election is happening around the same time.”

Nicol noted that Regina lobbied for the Saskatchewan government to change the date of their election to reduce the chance of overwhelming or confusing voters, for example, with an abundance of yard signs and advertising for more than one important election at a time.

Nicol stressed that efforts are being made to simplify the process and make it more accessible, particularly for those with disabilities. “In November, we know there’s always a chance of snowy or icy sidewalks, which can be a hindrance for everyone, especially those using mobility aids such as wheelchairs,” he said.

To address this, mail-in ballots are available. “You can apply for mail-in ballots up until [Nov 13], but it’s best to do it seven-ten days before Election Day,” Nicol advised. Other options include mobile polls and special polls in hospitals and senior centers, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

Nicol also emphasized the importance of advance voting options. “There are four days of advance polls, starting on Nov 1,” he explained, offering more flexibility to voters who may find it difficult to vote on Election Day itself. Advance polls provide an important opportunity for those with commitments or scheduling conflicts on the actual voting day.

Regular polls will be open on Election Day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Elections Regina’s website states that “the City will be offering free transit on Election Day” in an attempt to reduce cost barriers to voting. Advance polls, available from Nov 1-4, provide additional flexibility, including a drive-through polling option at City Hall.

Mobile polls will be available for those with mobility issues from Nov 1-13, and special polls are set up in hospitals, senior care centers, and other facilities. Just over 50 special poll locations are listed on the Elections Regina webpage.

Nicol also stressed the significance of voting, especially for younger residents. As there are multiple ways to vote and various accommodations in place, Nicol encouraged all eligible voters to make their voices heard in this election, and various advertisement campaigns marked “Regina Votes” across the city do the same.

The city’s website explains the process of voting at a poll, stating that “once you arrive at the poll, an election worker will ensure you are on the voter list, verify your ID… and confirm whether you require a public or separate school ballot.” Voters are given both a ballot and a secrecy sleeve, and then their name is “struck from the list to indicate that [they] have voted.”

Once the ballot is filled out, voters are instructed to “first place it in the secrecy sleeve…to ensure all votes are confidential, then insert it into the vote tabulating machine.”

As Election Day approaches, voters are reminded to check their registration, find their polling location, and prepare their IDs. With efforts in place to enhance accessibility and streamline the voting process, eligible residents of Regina have the opportunity to shape their community for the next four years.

Information about candidates and their platforms can be found at regina.ca/elections/whos-running and a recording of a mayoral candidate forum hosted by the Cathedral Villiage Community Association where seven of the current eleven candidates can be accessed on their YouTube channel.