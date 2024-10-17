STF, Gov’t. going to binding arbitration

In December, both sides will submit written positions to arbitrator Daniel Ish

As the educational landscape in Saskatchewan continues to evolve, tensions between the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and the provincial government remain. Negotiations for a new three-year contract garnered significant attention, especially after teachers voted no to the contract.

The proposed contract included a salary increase of 3 per cent for each of the first two years, followed by a 2 per cent increase in the third year. While this might appear beneficial on the surface, the response from the STF suggested otherwise.

Samantha Becotte, the president of the STF, has emphasized the importance of presenting clear, factual information to teachers, stating, “We will be presenting those facts, the benefits, the potential consequences of voting in for and against and come to an informed decision on their own.”

This approach reflects the federation’s commitment to ensuring that teachers understand the implications of the proposed agreement. The backdrop of these negotiations has been marked by significant unrest among educators. After the beginning, and breakdown of negotiations, teachers engaged in job action, including picketing and withdrawing from extracurricular activities, which caused frustration for both students and parents.

The provincial government proposed an article within the agreement that outlined the funding arrangements with the Saskatchewan School Boards Association. This article aimed to honor an accountability framework that ensures financial resources are directed toward benefiting students directly. However, many teachers viewed this as insufficient, arguing that it fails to address the fundamental issues affecting their working conditions and the quality of education.

As negotiations progressed, the STF’s concerns intensified. Teachers have voiced their frustrations regarding long-standing issues such as inadequate classroom resources, increased workload, and the overall state of public education funding in Saskatchewan. The federation’s protests and job actions were designed to send a clear message to the government: educators are advocating not just for salary increases but for a comprehensive overhaul of how education is funded and prioritized.

The situation has drawn attention from various stakeholders, including parents and community members. Many have rallied behind teachers, expressing solidarity with their demands for better working conditions and adequate support for students. Some parents have organized community forums to discuss the impact of the ongoing negotiations on their children’s education, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution that benefits both teachers and students.

On the other side of the negotiation table, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill has expressed optimism regarding the proposed agreement. He stated, “I think there’s some good things in this agreement that are good for teachers, good for the province. We don’t have sanctions going on for the extracurriculars.”

Cockrill believed that the agreement represented a step forward, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that addresses the concerns of educators while also considering the province’s fiscal realities. The vote from teachers on the government’s offer was, according to Discover Moose Jaw, “a resounding ‘no’… from the teachers.” Discover Moose Jawalso reported that “92.2 per cent of members [casted] their vote with 90 per cent voting to oppose the offer.”

According to a news release by the STF, “Dates have been finalized for arbitration proceedings between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee. The arbitration hearing will take place Dec 16 to 20 in Saskatoon.”

During this hearing, the STF says that “both sides will have the opportunity to submit written positions and make presentations on the two issues: wages and class complexity-accountability framework.”