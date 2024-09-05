Seasonal depression: summary and freedom

You’ve heard of summer blues, now get ready for fall fatigue

As the sun goes down and we transition to a routine where days are shorter and nights are longer, people tend to face something called seasonal depression.

According to Cleveland Clinic, “seasonal depression is a type of depression triggered by a change in seasons, usually when fall starts.” People find it challenging to transition from the vibrant and colourful summer to the muted and mundane season of autumn.

Those who thrive in the sun and find their best versions of themselves in summer might find a dip in their mood and find it challenging to move to a much less incentivizing season.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, seasonal depression, also called seasonal affective disorder, has various symptoms, including increased sleep and daytime drowsiness, loss of interest in activities formerly enjoyed, social withdrawal and increased sensitivity to rejection, and many more.

It is essential to see a mental health provider when these symptoms are identified so you can receive support in treating them. One might feel this way for various reasons, and believe it or not, most of it could result from the change in your environment.

Oftentimes, when there are shorter and colder days, people tend to stay inside instead of going outside to socialize. This could lead to a lower level of sunlight exposure, leading to a Vitamin D deficiency.

The body starts releasing melatonin in response to a lack of sunlight. This could result in feeling more tired, wiped out, and fatigued during fall and winter. The reduction in socialization might also be a large factor in loneliness and depression.

Some ways one can deal with this besides seeing a mental health provider include staying active, building a healthy sleep schedule, and staying connected.

When people are preoccupied with going back to school, people tend to neglect and sometimes forget that the world outside needs to be explored. Staying consistent with exercising might be difficult during fall and winter but essential for a wholesome life.

One of the ways to continue doing this is finding a friend who is in a similar boat and set up gym dates. This way one would have a reason to hang out with them and stay accountable to each other for staying fit. Students at the University of Regina can make use of the university’s amenities to the fullest by accessing the gym and pool, or joining clubs like UR Fit.

It is difficult to stay consistent with sleep during fall and winter, especially when feeling sleepy most of the time. Ensuring a healthy sleep schedule not only affects work and life but also helps improve your mood. Consistent sleep patterns can help prevent the fatigue that is accompanied by seasonal depression.

Fall and winter are very heavy with on-campus activities especially with Welcome Week kicking off in the first week of the U of R’s fall semester. Setting the tone of school lifestyle by actively engaging in those activities would help one to build those friendships and look for new reasons to be around each other.

The semester can get busy and depressing with the onset of winter and it is essential to have each other’s backs. Apart from being involved in the fall and winter kickoff week, the U of R has a lot of student clubs that one can engage in depending on your interests.

Student clubs host many events throughout the year, allowing one to build skills through those initiatives. From dance to pottery, business to sports, there are many options. Surrounding oneself with those high-achieving individuals would also help one to stay motivated and bring that value to their social circles.

This is not an exhaustive list but a general approach to address some of the ways to deal with seasonal depression. While the transition from summer to fall and winter can be excruciatingly hard, it comes with an opportunity for people to embrace new challenges and participate in spaces outside their comfort zone while focusing on self-care and building a positive mindset.

Establishing a consistent routine, a healthy sleep schedule, trying to stay as physically active as possible, and doubling down on social connections could be some ways to help yourself outside of seeing a mental health provider.

Anyway, winter is just a season – it comes with its own fair share of fun and growth. It isn’t all gloom and doom.