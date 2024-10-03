ESA: Bringing students together through writing

Trash Talkin’ Conference and [SPACE] Magazine

“Take the leap, because it’s likely going to be a really fun experience,” said Veronica Exner, President of the University of Regina’s English Student’s Association (ESA) when asked what advice she would give to students who are on the edge about submitting academic and creative work to the organization’s events and publications.

The first of these publications is the ESA’s creative writing magazine, [SPACE]. The magazine was relaunched in the spring of 2024 under the ESA presidency of Nicole Hamblin, after the magazine took a short hiatus for a few years until this year.

In presenting a wonderful opportunity for students of any faculty to have their work published, [SPACE] magazine welcomes any poetry, fiction, playwriting, etc., of up to 3,000 words for consideration. Submissions are being accepted until Dec 6, 2024 and will be published in February, accompanied by a gala to celebrate the magazine and the students’ creative works.

It is also likely that a keynote speaker will be presenting at the next gala. Last gala, on Mar 23, 2024, local poet Tea Gerbeza gave a speech and shared some of her original work.

In other exciting [SPACE] Magazine news, the Archer Library is going to be adding copies of last year’s magazine and editions going forward to their collection.

“It’s not just something to put on your CV or your resume, but it’s really a chance to build relationships and get a sense of what it’s like to be a part of a wider academic community,” said Exner. “You get a chance to meet with like-minded individuals and talk about your work on a higher level. It’s such a great chance to celebrate your work.”

The other infamous ESA event to be held in the spring is Trash Talkin’, the literary conference. Students from any faculty can submit by Jan 10, 2025 to present their work on a panel where they can answer questions and connect with other students.

The Trash Talkin’ theme is always popular culture. Original creative writing, analysis of film or TV and classic literature, and academic papers are all welcome, allowing for plenty of submission options. Trash Talkin’ is your oyster!

“I had a really positive experience presenting,” shared Exner, who presented at Trash Talkin’ 2023, her first conference experience. “I enjoy public speaking but being on a panel like that was a little nerve-wracking, but the teachers who were involved were really supportive.”

Exner continued, “The students that I was presenting with were great. Everyone asked really respectful questions. It was really like everyone wanted you to succeed and I felt that.”

Trash Talkin’ also features a group gathering, usually a dinner, with a keynote speaker to celebrate the panelists and their hard work. This usually takes place in March and the ESA works hard to organize these events. They do it all, from catering and posters to reaching out for sponsorships and start planning extra early to make these experiences as rewarding as possible for everyone involved.

“It’s always a lot of work but it’s a lot of fun and very rewarding,” said Exner. “We start planning months in advance. It’s a process of a lot of minds coming together. The ESA works together to try and create an event that is going to really mean something for students.”

