Anime: more than just animation:

Well that does look like a cartoon but what if there is more?“Anime is amazing because it blends art and storytelling. This is what makes it stand out to fans across the world.”-Amina Salah Shehzeen Khan via Pinterest

What makes anime so well loved across the world and where do you start if you have never watched it?.

When people hear the word “anime,” they might think of cartoons for children. That, however, cannot be further from the truth. The reality is that anime is one of the most creative and powerful forms of storytelling. It is more than wild fights and colourful characters. Anime relays meaningful stories that people can connect with.

One of the biggest myths around anime is that it is just for children. Of course there are child friendly shows such as “Pokemon” or “Doraemon,” but there is also anime that focuses on serious, mature themes: “Attack on Titan” is a phenomenal anime that tackles war and survival; “Death Note” focuses on morality and justice; and “Your Name” is a beautiful story about love and fate that will make you cry until you have no tears left. These are not inane cartoons but well-crafted stories that rival some of the best TV shows and films out there.

One of my favourite elements about anime is the art. There is so much attention to detail. The bright colours, the fluidity of the animation, it all warms my heart. Anime has a beautiful way of romanticizing life. Studio Ghibli, my favourite studio, romanticizes the mundanity of life:walking, eating, running. It is so raw and so beautifully human. Anime is amazing because it blends art and storytelling. This is what makes it stand out to fans across the world.

No matter what your circumstances or your experiences , you can always count on anime to ground you and allow you to connect to stories. Anime has allowed me to connect with stories on an emotional level. It has the power to make me laugh, cry and ponder. “A Silent Voice” deals with depression, bullying and the struggle for redemption. “Clannad: After Story” focuses on adulting and how difficult loss can be. I became attached to many characters because their stories felt real and resonated with me.

Anime is also remarkable because of its diversity. There is always something for everyone. If you are a fan of action mixed with engaging storylines, “One Piece” and “Demon Slayer” are definitely worth a try. If you enjoy sports, “Haikyuu!!” makes volleyball feel like the most intense sport ever. If you are like me and a big fan of horror, “Tokyo Ghoul” is going to be your new favourite thing to watch.

One of the biggest debates that many fight over, is whether people should watch dubbed or subbed anime. I personally prefer subtitles. I think there is beauty in watching or listening to something in the original language it was created in; t feels more authentic. The few times I attempted to watch anime with English dubs I was severely disappointed. It felt unnatural. I don’t know a lot of Japanese, but I would still prefer to read subtitles and listen to the language in which anime was produced. It feels raw and honest.

In essence, anime is more than just bright colours and cartoon characters. It is a medium of storytelling brought to life via picturesque art. If you have never watched anime before, I encourage you to give it a try. Who knows? You might just find your new obsession!