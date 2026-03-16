A successful season for Cougars track and field athletes

Records broken and medals one, the Cougars can do it all

The University of Regina (U of R) track and field program had yet another successful season. At the Canada West (CW) Championships held in Saskatoon, the Cougars took home a total of 10 medals and sent multiple athletes to compete at the USports Championships in Manitoba.

Shelaine Pritchard broke her own record at the Saskatoon CW meet in hurdles and took home three medals. The men’s relay team has also had an exceptional season breaking some old records. Femi Akinloye also took home two medals along with a silver in relay.

It’s stressful, and I definitely didn’t throw as high as I wanted to but I still came home with the silver medal.” – Shelaine Pritchard, Cougars track and field athlete

Shelaine Pritchard

Reigning 2025 Cougars female athlete of the year, Pritchard is very much living up to her title. She is a sprints and throws athlete and has had a very successful fourth season. She beat the Cougars’ old record for hurdles this season and her own record at the CW championships in February.

Pritchard struggled in her shotput event at the CW games but managed to squeeze into the top eight and advance to the final.

“I barely secured eighth place to throw again, and then kind of locked in after that,” she said. “It’s stressful, and I definitely didn’t throw as high as I wanted to but I still came home with the silver medal.”

Pritchard also competes in the pent, which is five events grouped together: the 60 hurdles, high jump, shotput, and the 800 metres race. The scores from each of those events combine for a final score. Additionally she competes in the individual events.

Femi Akinloye

Akinloye is a second year athlete with the men’s side of the track program. He is a sprinter and a part of the very successful Cougars men’s relay team this season.

“We’re point one off the school record and for the number one team in USports,” he said. “But I’d say really as a whole, it’s been a pretty great season, pretty unexpected.”

The men’s relay team shuffled through various athletes for their fourth member until rookie Colby Halliday ran a great race at the Manitoba Bisons meet and solidified his spot on the roster. Then, the team clicked, becoming one of the top ranked teams in the country.

Akinloye also had great individual success this season. He improved his personal best in the 60 hurdles from 6.86 seconds to 6.79 seconds, which is a remarkable jump. He is currently ranked fourth overall in the country.

I’d say really as a whole, it’s been a pretty great season, pretty unexpected.” – Femi Akinloye, Cougars track and field athlete

Representing their home province

Both Pritchard and Akinloye represented Saskatchewan at the Canada Games over the summer in St. John’s, Newfoundland. Both athletes said it was an incredible experience and not even the poor weather could stop the fun.

“It was pretty incredible,” said Akinloye.

Pritchard shared a similar sentiment. “I came home with a gold medal in the hip and then a silver medal in long jump and a silver medal in the four by one. So overall, it was, like it was a good time, aside from the weather conditions,” she said.