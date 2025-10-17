Who should work at the student union?

Why is it that URSU hires non-students for full-time positions instead of extending those opportunities to students who can benefit from these jobs? Photo credit: URSU website

Eric Stachowich raises questions about URSU’s hiring practices

The University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU), in whatever form that it may exist in the future, must prioritize students while hiring. URSU has hired several non-students for full time positions, including a full-time accountant, and a graphic designer. Both of whom have never attended the University of Regina (UofR) as a student.

Finding a job as a student is hard enough imagine having to compete for what are meant to be student jobs with people who have already graduated. Unfortunately that has been the case with URSU’s hiring practices in the past few years. Many jobs that could have gone to UofR students were given to individuals outside of the university.

Some of the other URSU employees even have doctorates and that makes me question: Aren’t these individuals overqualified to be working for a student union?

Student-first employment is a must

One of the student union’s full time staff members is a non-student and owns a business at the UofR. Is this not a conflict of interest? Who had a say in hiring this individual?

I am not trying to demean this person, they might be good at their job. The point is, this person, as accredited as they seem to be, can be employed elsewhere at the university or even outside of it. It may have made sense if this individual was a UofR graduate, but according to various searches on their personal social media accounts they never attended school here.

Another full time employee graduated with a PhD in philosophy several years ago. He attended the university as a graduate student. He was hired a few years after he graduated and was given a full-time position not even related to his degree. Why wasn’t a current student given this job instead? I understand a full-time role means a lot of hours and students have classes, but I feel like it would not be too difficult for URSU to find a student willing to work full time.

Another full time role is that of a graphic designer. UofR has its own creative technologies and design programs, why can’t the students’ union hire a current student from these programs?

I personally do not see a lot of designs by URSU that warrant a full-time graphic designer. I could be wrong, but this seems like something they should be paying on a per job basis and not a salaried position.

The position of the student advocate which is also full-time seems a little unclear too. What exactly does this position entail? According to URSU’s website the student advocates “are experienced and educated professionals who are available to assist those who are experiencing difficulties.”

The website further adds that, “They are also a source of referrals or support for victims of sexual assault, those dealing with mental health issues, or those seeking personal support.” I am confused by this part because the UofR has a Student Wellness Centre. It is “a multifaceted well-being resource, incorporating several distinct Student Affairs departments that specialize in health, mental health, spiritual wellness, and accessibility support,” as it is stated on its website.

We also have our own student mental health team, which offers free counseling services for students and 24/7 urgent service. I feel like this greatly reduces the role of the student advocate since there are other options for mental health accessibilities at the university. Shouldn’t the student advocate just be a part-time position in this case? Is it really beneficial to have a full-time salaried employee filling this role?

Additionally, what is the Owl support staff? Attempts to clarify this were made but URSU and the employee who held the title did not respond to inquiries made by the Carillon. This full-time position remains unclear with respect to the responsibilities of the individual who takes up this role. This position should be made more clear to students, so they understand why it’s a full-time position and what it’s needed for.

It is important to reiterate that I am not disparaging any of these people. I am just emphasizing the fact that when the student union employs non-students, it makes them look less representative of students.

The student union is a great place for UofR students to work while they attend school. But it seems that based on their hiring practices, URSU was less cognizant in giving jobs to past and present students of this university and more inclined to look elsewhere.

Whatever the result of the October 23 injunction may be, hopefully the student union will learn to prioritize students at this university.