Where is our goodbye?

Is URSU not affected by its dissolution? Students for sure are! Photo credit: Rgbryand Design, Andy Design's Images, CPP Design, via Canva, ursu.ca, manipulated by Annika Hadden

Is URSU not affected by its dissolution? Students for sure are! Photo credit: Rgbryand Design, Andy Design's Images, CPP Design, via Canva, ursu.ca, manipulated by Annika Hadden

URSU’s silence after dissolution has left UofR students questioning their integrity yet again

University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU) made no formal statement after the motion on its dissolution passed during the October 21 special general meeting (SGM).

To claim no wrongdoing and then to remain silent when it’s over doesn’t sit well with me at all. The 16,000 students of the University of Regina (UofR) deserve to know what happened in the SGM directly from the former leadership of the students’ union.

Why the silence?

URSU and its leadership launched crusades against those they claimed to be defamed by after constantly denying any wrong doing. If nothing bad occurred, then shouldn’t they be upset that they have been dissolved?

The students suffered from uncertainty this entire year and to be absolutely ghosted like this is unacceptable and shows a complete and blatant lack of regard for the students they claimed to have served.

We deserve answers. Why were students given invalid links? Why were students left waiting? This is unfair censorship, that has no play in this university, in this society, and in this country.

Not saying goodbye or how heartbroken you are that your organization was dissolved is distasteful.” -Eric Stachowich

Intentional Abandonment?

Over the past week, I spoke with countless UofR students, ranging from fourth year students, to master’s students, international students, and first year students. What did they all feel in common? Abandonment.

It seems odd that six students who spoke out against URSU did not get a chance to participate in the vote. Students who have spent large chunks of time and money on this institution feel it to be entirely wasteful.

I do not believe for a second that a technical glitch took place in the SGM. I also believe that it was the direct intention of URSU to vet those who will vote “no” beforehand in the previous SGM which was adjourned.

It is an absolute disgrace how URSU has acted as the representative of an amazing place. It is truly a great place here at the UofR. I have enjoyed nearly every second, from the incredible professors, to students, to working with the Carillon, and finishing my degree.

Irresponsible in farewell too?

Hearing and reading the comments from the students affected by the URSU debacle was heartbreaking. It is honestly a complete travesty that a union that was supposed to be a place for the students, has completely shut the students out. Is there seriously no remorse? No guilt? We didn’t even get a goodbye?

Where is our goodbye? The person who gave me my coffee today told me, “goodbye and have a nice day.” I doubt they really cared, but it was still nice of them. Not saying goodbye or how heartbroken you are that your organization was dissolved is distasteful.

To not even reply to any emails and just point fingers and blame the university, the media, someone who made a meme, but not taking accountability is wrong on so many levels. Just why? The students, alumni, and everyone else associated with this place need to know why. They deserve a goodbye.