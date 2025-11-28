UofR’s co-op program is more than just about getting a job

Pall Agarwal’s thoughts on how the co-op program has helped her career

Everyone talks about how amazing the co-operative education and internships (co-op) programs are but no one really gives you a playbook for getting started, especially as an international student.

From my experience, the key is preparation, persistence, and a willingness to dive in headfirst. I am writing this not just from the perspective of an international student but as a student in general. However, for international students, there could be a few extra things to take care of; the right documents and visas which are often overlooked.

Requirements and experiences

For international students, the first step is understanding work permit requirements. I learned early that you need to start your work permit application at least six to seven months before your first co-op term if you do not have one already. It sounds tedious but saves a lot of stress. It is also important to check your eligibility for co-op in the semester you want to work and talk to your academic advisor as soon as possible. These steps may seem small, but they lay the groundwork for a smooth experience.

Once that’s in place, co-op opens doors to opportunities you won’t find in the classroom. My journey started with a self-found internship at the Government of Saskatchewan during my first year, working in administration. It was a modest start, but it taught me workplace basics, responsibility, and how to show initiative. That translated into working part time with further opportunities.

I wanted to stretch myself and grow further by trying out new experiences. The next summer, I secured an internship at Cultivator as a cultivator coordinator. It was my first real chance to explore my interests and push myself professionally in the world of business and startups. I laid out the foundation of converting that into a part time job to support my education and further continue growing before I dove into the next adventure.

When the next co-op window came, I strategically applied for jobs that were business, accounting, and finance heavy. It felt overwhelming, but it paid off. I got calls from multiple employers and eventually landed a self-found role at TD Asset Management as a business management intern. It was a prestigious internship, sharing a workspace with some of the brightest people in the country, right here in Regina. After that, I explored design thinking at Farm Credit Canada (FCC), a role that challenged me creatively and analytically, helping me flex new skills and push boundaries.

More than a job

What I’ve realized is that co-op isn’t just about landing a job – it’s about building experiences across the board and really figuring out what works and what doesn’t. The process can be tough.

I faced rejections, early failures, and moments of uncertainty but I learned more from those setbacks than from my initial successes. Every application, interview, and challenge was a lesson in resilience, networking, and self-awareness. I learned a ton eventually and still continue to learn.

Piece of advice

For anyone considering co-op, my advice is simple: apply widely, work hard, and engage actively on campus. There are a lot of resources provided by the Centre of Experiential Learning (CESL) that you can access. You can even ask them for help. Join events, lead initiatives, and make sure you can talk about them confidently in your resume and interviews as well as telling your story as broadly as possible.

There will be no one else cheering for you more than yourself. Don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone – the growth happens there. Co-op gives you a glimpse of the professional world while you’re still a student. It’s a chance to test your skills, explore your interests, and connect with people who can guide your future. For international students, early preparation is critical, but for everyone, the more you put in, the more you get out. It is more than a paycheck. Dive in, embrace the grind, and let it shape the story of your career.