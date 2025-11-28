UofR welcomes Afghan women scholars through Project Resilience

A donor funded initiative brings three Afghan women to campus, offering safety, education, and hope

The University of Regina (UofR) officially inaugurated a crucial phase of its Project Resilience scholarship program by welcoming the first three Afghan women to join the UofR campus community earlier in November 2025. The three new scholars, Spogmai Hashemi, Nilofar Naderi, and Tahmeana Khaliqi, arrived as recipients of the donor-funded Project Resilience scholarship program, an initiative ensuring that they can pursue their education in a safe environment.

A scholarship built for safety and support

Project Resilience was established to support students affected by war or other forms of political violence in their home countries. Spogmai, a graduate student and one of the first scholars, was quoted on the official UofR website saying, “Education is more than just education. I am going to university for my entire nation, for each and every woman in Afghanistan who has no means to speak for herself. Education is my right, and I want to be the voice for those who don’t have it.” Project Resilience was revitalized in partnership with Women Leaders of Tomorrow to address the urgent need faced by Afghan women students.

The scholarship is designed to offer more than just tuition and establishing the UofR as a place of refuge. The fund is raising $500,000 to support as many students as possible, with a total annual cost per student being approximately $40,000. The program provides comprehensive support, including full scholarships covering tuition, housing, and meals, as well as critical support such as counselling services, mental health resources, and UR International services.

A welcome marked by hope

UofR President, Dr. Jeff Keshen, gave the Carillon a sneak peek of what it was like during the welcome ceremony. “The atmosphere was warm, emotional, and hopeful, and the students were excited and full of energy when they arrived, despite their long journey to get here,” he stated. “We had a really wonderful group from the UofR go to the airport to welcome the students when they arrived. Even for those of us who could not be physically present, the updates and photos from colleagues conveyed how meaningful the moment was for the university. Seeing the students finally arrive after months of coordination highlights our commitment to supporting students whose educational journeys have been disrupted through no fault of their own. It was a moment of pride for the campus community.”

Community leadership behind the initiative

Keshen also explained that the UofR offers career services, the UR Path program, and the co-op program to students. In addition, students can access mental health services, peer advising, and an array of free academic and social support programming through the Global Learning Centre, which is operated by UR International.

He notes that, “So far, the Afghan women students who are now on campus have attended student orientation that introduced students to our campus, support services, facilities, and incredible opportunities available to them, they participated in workshops to support their learning and understanding of expectations, responsibilities, and how to make the most of their time with us and attended student events to engage in our campus and community culture, including off-campus activities which have introduced them to cultural life in Saskatchewan.”

He continued, “Their arrival motivates the university to continue building Project Resilience for future cohorts of students, both from Afghanistan and from other parts of the world.”

A message of courage from Dr. Jeff Keshen

“My message to students facing barriers or displacement is simple: do not give up on your education. Look for institutions and programs that offer safe, supported pathways to continue your studies. The University of Regina is committed to helping students pursue their academic goals within a caring and inclusive community – and we are not alone in this effort. Work hard, stay positive, and do not give up.” stated Keshen.

With community support and resources, Project Resilience continues to stand as a beacon of hope for future cohorts of students from Afghanistan and other countries.