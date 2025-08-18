University of Regina Students’ Union evicted

The summer of discontent continues for URSU as the university evicts them from their office space soon after they lost the lawsuit against the university. Photo credit: the Carillon

The summer of discontent continues for URSU as the university evicts them from their office space soon after they lost the lawsuit against the university. Photo credit: the Carillon

URSU’s lease agreement has been terminated effective immediately by the UofR

The ongoing lawsuit between the University of Regina (UofR) and the University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU) came to a conclusion on July 30, when the court dismissed URSU’s injunction against the university.

Following the dismissal, UofR President and Vice-Chancellor Jeff Keshen announced via social media on August 15 that the university’s lease agreement with URSU has been terminated, effective immediately. The release reiterated the university’s previous statement regarding the issue stating that it is due to the continued loss of confidence in the students’ union that the step was taken.

Staff evicted from former URSU office space

The release stated that “URSU leadership is required to vacate office and commercial space it occupies on campus. This includes URSU office space, the multi-purpose room, and the Lazy Owl,” thus evicting all URSU staff from their office spaces.

Core services to continue

Mindy Ellis, the senior public affairs strategist for the university told the Carillon that “the University of Regina wants to assure students that we have been working diligently on processes to ensure core student services, including health and dental benefits, UPass, and support for student societies will continue into Fall without disruption.”

Keshen also gave assurances to existing tenants including Extreme Pita, the campus dentist, the Carillon, UR Pride, and the Women’s Centre, and clothes in the August 15 release stating that “they will continue to operate on the premises.”

Tenants such as the Lazy Owl, the university pub, which were primarily under URSU’s administration are to remain nonoperational until further notice. Bookings for the multipurpose room which is used by many student clubs and societies for a number of events will be handled by Hospitality Services for the foreseeable future.

URSU leadership is required to vacate office and commercial space it occupies on campus. This includes URSU office space, the multi-purpose room, and the Lazy Owl – Dr. Jeff Keshen

Funds to continue for student clubs and groups

The release states that “The University will also ensure the flow of funds to student groups and associations that rely on student fees for their ongoing operations.”

What comes next

Keshen noted that the University is happy to continue looking for others to form new groups, to form new leadership. Ones that “demonstrates a commitment to good governance and sound financial management in the best interest of students.”

“We encourage students to get involved and to make the changes necessary to result in an effective and accountable student representative organization”, added Keshen in the release.

It is unclear whether the university wants a new group of students to work for the existing union or a new union altogether. What exactly this new organization/leadership will look like is not clear, but with URSU evicted, possibilities for a beginning exist.

The Fall semester is to start on September 2, and as we get closer more details will hopefully be made available for students.