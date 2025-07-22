U of R vs URSU: what’s at stake for students?

Photo caption: University students eager to leave campus. They are able to take advantage of their U–Pass, one of the services offered through URSU.

The university and its students’ union are embroiled in a lawsuit which could affect students

The University of Regina terminated its fee collection agreement with the Students’ Union (URSU), which was announced in a press release in April, 2025.

URSU responded with its own press release on April 25 and announced that it was suing the university for withholding the fees.

What makes this a worrisome development for all students is the fact that URSU funds many notable services, including clubs, the U-Pass program, The Lazy Owl, the health and dental plan and even this very newspaper.

U of R president Jeff Keshen has tried to be reassuring.

“The University wishes to assure students that core student services will continue in the Fall 2025 term, as will the collection of student fees that fund those services. The necessary arrangements will be put in place over the coming months,” Keshen said in a news release.

He called these services “absolutely essential” and promised they will continue in the fall and afterwards.

I want to take a moment to examine what is potentially at stake if this ongoing stalemate continues or no alternative is found. Let’s look at some of the programs and services in potential jeopardy…

The U-Pass program

One of the most-used services provided by URSU is the U-Pass for city buses. The $99 pass gives students unlimited Regina transit rides. The reduced charge for the pass for students is maintained via an agreement between URSU and the city’s transit services. According to URSU’s website, “Students who take at least one on-campus course are automatically enrolled in the program and must pay for the pass unless they are eligible to opt-out.”

There are lots of good reasons to use transit (you don’t have a driver’s license, you want to save money, they’re environmentally friendly) but whatever the reason, the U-pass is a core student service that must survive.

This pass is vital to thousands of students. Some students the Carillon spoke to said they used it for things like running errands, going to work, visiting friends and going to appointments,

Several mentioned that they find the flat rate of $99 a semester reasonable.

Many of the international students I spoke with said that with the high costs of tuition, buying a car and maintaining it is not feasible. One student even said his financial situation would be “screwed” should the U-Pass not exist.

Student clubs at risk

The University of Regina has a wide variety of student clubs. Some are for sport and recreation such as the Ski and Snowboard Club, and Gladiators Sports Club. Others are related to academics, such as the U R Political Science and International Studies club, the Biochemistry and Chemistry Students’ Association, Biology Undergraduate and Graduate Students’ Society, and the English Students Association amongst others. Others like the University of Regina Filipino Students Association, the Regina Arab Society, U of R Bangladeshi Students Association, and the Somali Student Association represent the ethnic and cultural diversity of the university.

“Every single one is independently managed by students and receives funding from URSU every year,” says the students’ union’s website.

Clubs provide an opportunity to form friendships and participate in the community, with your peers who share similar passions.

Campus health and dental plan is vital to many students

On top of tuition fees, books, parking, and other school related costs, dental and health care coverage is not always financially an option for students. Although some health-care services are covered by Saskatchewan health cards, it is often not enough. According to the latest data, the total cost for full year coverage in fees is $225.85 ($101.15 for health coverage and $124.70 for dental coverage).

This plan isn’t perfect. It could be more useful for university students. But it’s pretty good! Included in the plan is a family dental add-on, which is not compulsory, but someone may choose to add it. This could be useful for students with young children trying to look out for their children’s oral health and paying for school at the same time.

Employment losses

In a press release, URSU raised concerns about the university taking over the Lazy Owl.

“The Lazy Owl is a fixture of the on-campus community and we are concerned that the University’s desire to take it over will mean that the Lazy Owl, built and paid for by students, will no longer be for students and student-focused events, and will reduce employment

opportunities for students on campus,” URSU said.

The food service and alcohol industry would take a hit as well. Any place the Lazy Owl buys from would suffer at least a little loss.

It is not just employment at the Lazy Owl which is jeopardized; the URSU front desk staff, many of whom are students and use it as part-time employment could potentially be laid off. The Carillon itself is funded by URSU and might be at risk of losing regular funding. Some of these students may not be able to pay for classes without a job, which would impede their academic progress.

My conclusion as a fellow student

If a student feels like they don’t need these services, there should be a semester opt-out, but getting rid of them for all is not ideal.

I think that it is fair for the students to be concerned with the current situation. There is a lot more riding on this lawsuit and current situation with URSU, than just the university and the student union.

Our student base has been growing and the university acknowledges that.

“On the first day of classes for the fall 2024 term, a record 17,409 students are attending the University of Regina.” the U of R said in a press release.

That’s 17,409 students that could be negatively impacted, depending on how the URSU vs U of R dispute goes.

I will sign off with one request to the people in charge: please do not let the students suffer losses of essential services. They are the lifeline of this institution and without them, a lot of us would not have jobs.