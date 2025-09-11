The times, they are a-changin’!

We hope that the Cougars are not one too many mornings and a thousand miles behind from winning their next game! Photo credit: Annika Hadden

We hope that the Cougars are not one too many mornings and a thousand miles behind from winning their next game! Photo credit: Annika Hadden

Cougar women’s soccer player speaks on new developments for female athletes

A new season for the Cougars

The University of Regina (U of R) women’s soccer team is a quiet force in the school’s athletic department. In other words, they are a team that, perhaps, do not get as much recognition as they deserve.

Rowan Peek is a third year Biochemistry student at the U of R. She has been with the soccer program all three years that she has been here, though she has not been playing on the pitch for the last little while due to an injury. Despite her time off the field, Peek has been a loud voice of support for her program and her teammates.

Last season, the soccer program was 5-7-2. This season, they look to improve and be back in playoff contention like they were in 2022.

“Our record doesn’t necessarily reflect how we were playing,” Peek elaborated. “Like, there’s so many good moments. We were playing really strong, working together really well. We had so many close battles with teams.”

The team’s mentality going into this season is to refocus and regroup. They want to gain that “hunt first” mentality, as Peek discussed.

“Our goal is to get to the Final Four, so get past quarterfinals, make it to semifinals,” she said. “That’s kind of something we’re striving for this year. And we have such a dynamic and fantastic team with lots of depth with the players that we have, and the rookies have come in really strong this year.”

The 2025 season has started out a little rocky with the Cougars currently sitting 0-2 after a double-header against Mount Royal. Peek noted that it was hard to watch her team not being able to get back on the board during last weekend’s games but she knows that it is very early in the season and development is key.

The energy is always high and the team rivalries with schools like the University of Saskatchewan makes the games much more intense.

A new era of opportunities

Soccer, especially women’s soccer, has attracted a lot of attention over the last decade. The creation of the Northern Super League (NSL) this past April means that opportunities are on the rise for women in the sport.

Peek recognizes that the times are changing for women’s soccer players. “It’s really inspiring that they were once in our shoes and I’m kind of following in their footsteps, kind of following the path that they made way for.”

Some of Peek’s teammates also had the opportunity to participate in semi-professional leagues over the off season, adding another level of depth to this season’s squad.

The women’s soccer program also runs youth Cougars programs for aspiring young athletes to learn from the university athletes. Peek shared that she loves being able to help young athletes foster their love of the sport the way that her coaches did. Being able to see the next generation of Cougars is something that she will cherish for years to come.

Peek also wants all potential fans to know that Cougars women’s soccer is a high level sport for fans to enjoy. The energy is always high and the team rivalries with schools like the University of Saskatchewan makes the games much more intense.

“It’s just really cool to be able to kind of connect with the university community more because, like, there’s alumni who come out, there’s future students, current students. It’s a good experience,” she shared.

After the Rams, the women’s soccer athletes are the second team to don the new and improved logo.

A new look

Following the school’s 50 year anniversary, The U of R Athletics department unveiled a new and improved logo for both the Cougars and the Rams. After the Rams, the women’s soccer athletes are the second team to don the new and improved logo.

Although the rebrand came at the tail-end of the off season, meaning their jerseys have not changed, the soccer program is the first to compete wearing the new branding.

“I really like the intention behind it. Like, I think it’s really cool having that tribute to Wascana.”

Peek drew the comparison of the new logo looking more “mid attack” rather than on defense and how it attributes to the teams thinking around being on the hunt and always being ready.

The Cougars soccer team is constantly playing out on the turf on campus when at home and would love to see you come out to a game!