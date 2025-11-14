Stringent budget limits the campus newspaper

The Carillon’s editorial board to urge the students to help us do better at its upcoming annual general meeting

Right now, the University of Regina’s students contribute around $2.75 to $5.00 in student fees to the Carillon. This could potentially lead to the budget constraints in the future that could affect our ability to serve the campus community to the greatest extent possible.

Not a call for handouts!

This is not a call for money and a raise for any personal benefits of the Carillon staff. We realize that university students are not made of money and any increase in fees could be seen as unnecessary or pure greed.

This is strictly in the interest of advocating for what we do and letting students decide whether what we request for is justified. The one thing will remain constant no matter what is that the Carillon will strive to be student centric until its last issue.

Platform for student voices

We vow to do a better job. We have tried to give the students a platform to speak out against various issues, particularly in recent times as the university has undergone some drastic changes.

This included issues surrounding the University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU). In the last URSU’s special general meeting (SGM) various students were left ignored by URSU while the vote to dissolve the union took place. It was a great pleasure to seek out the various students who couldn’t get in and give them a place to air their grievances with URSU.

Serving this university, interviewing its faculty, the students, and the staff is a great honour, and it is an opportunity I think many students should try. We urge you to get involved and make your voices heard!

A need for resources

While we, unfortunately, lack the ability and resources to go to every event, the people in the team go above and beyond to make contacts and cover what is newsworthy and important to the best of our abilities. There are also news and events around the Regina community that we try to cover.

Our current budget, however, only permits a small number of reporters, and we lack some essential members. Having the resources to have more people on the team would be instrumental for maximizing our potential.

For instance, the addition of a graphic designer to the Carillon would not only give another student a job, it would also make this newspaper more vibrant and colorful which can help us serve at par with other legacy newspapers and magazines that exist locally.

While printed issues incur a significant cost, we feel that the experience of having easy access to the news, right there in your hands, is helpful. Not to mention it lessens the amount of time we already spend on our screens, which is a lot.

The possibilities are endless; the resources, limited

The opportunities here at the Carillon are endless! A Carillon podcast would be lovely to have. Maybe even a radio station where students can get live updates on what’s going on not only at the UofR campus but in Regina overall. Students can also share their thoughts and concerns about the university on such platforms.

A little increase in resources can go a long way, but this is not cut and dry. Students should get a say in where their money goes. Even a slight increase in the resources would be enough to ensure the Carillon’s ability to inform and continue to serve the campus community.



With that being said, the Carillon is not excluded from scrutiny from its readership. We are YOUR newspaper and we exist to serve you. We promise to deliver and implore you to evaluate our performance and decide whether or not we deserve more resources.