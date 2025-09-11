Same day appointments announced from the Wellness Center

Same day appointments are announced because sometimes you need to vent before your coffee kicks in

As classes resume for the fall 2025 semester, students are once again set to juggle their academic workload alongside their part-time jobs and volunteer commitments. In pursuit of maintaining a good academic standing and a high GPA, most students tend to neglect something that is rather important- their health!

When self-care inadvertently takes a backseat, students should remind themselves of how important it is to look after their physical, mental, and emotional health so they don’t burnout halfway through the semester.

The Student Wellness Centre, located in Room 119 of Paskwāw Tower, is staffed by licensed nurse practitioners who provide primary health care services to registered University of Regina (UofR) students. On the information page published by the Faculty of Nursing on the UofR’s official website, Dr. Cheryl Pollard, Dean of the Faculty of Nursing, emphasised that “We’re here to serve our student population. We’re creating a home. We’re creating a space where people can thrive, whether that’s through creating a healing space or whether that’s helping them achieve their academic dreams. The U of R really has some powerful demonstrations of that commitment, and the Student Wellness Centre is one of them.”

The Wellness Centre has nurse practitioners who have the authority to perform advanced health assessment, diagnose health problems, order diagnostic tests, make referrals, and prescribe medications. This is what makes their role different from a nurse. Nurse practitioners manage many aspects of care – from the point of entry into the healthcare system through to the community in which they reside by participating in health community policy development, health promotion, and illness prevention. The registered nurse practitioners provide care and support to students using an individualised and solution-focused approach.

The hours of operation of the Student Wellness Centre are Monday to Friday from 8:15 am to 4:30 pm. The mission of the Centre is to empower students on their wellness journey as they navigate their U of R journey. The services offered to students are confidential and grounded in informed choices. Students’ health information is private and protected under the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).

Up until now, all services have been by appointment. Last month however, students received an email from UofR student affairs on behalf of the Student Wellness Centre about the availability of same-day appointments. The email emphasized that only one concern will be addressed and that the appointments are subject to availability and patient acuity level.

There is no guarantee that one will be seen immediately but this same day appointment initiative is certainly a step closer to making health care more accessible to students on campus for minor health concerns and injuries that necessitate urgent attention. Students are strongly advised to make a scheduled appointment for other concerns, such as routine check-ups and physical exams, medical form completion, and follow up for ongoing conditions.

Students can book an appointment with one of the nurse practitioners by phone (306 337 2200), by emailing Health_Clinic@uregina.ca or by submitting an appointment request on the online web portal (Appointment Request | University of Regina).

The website explicitly states that arriving on time for one’s appointment is important to ensure that efficient and effective care is provided. Students will need to rebook their appointment if they arrive more than 10 minutes late. In case they need to cancel their appointment, it is crucial to inform the Wellness Centre as soon as possible. They can do so by simply making a call to the Wellness Centre or by emailing them.

Students who are new to the services of the student wellness Centre are required to submit a consent form and medical history form, which are also available on the Student Health Services website (Forms Cabinet | University of Regina).

For more information or queries, students are encouraged to contact the Student Wellness Centre or visit their website.