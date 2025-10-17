Ride 4 Palestine: Resisting by cycling

What can be done when complacency is not an option



A comprehensive report by the website Let’s Talk Palestine states that a child is killed in Gaza every 52 minutes. As of Oct. 1, 2025, the death toll in Gaza is estimated between 198,675-993,375. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed on Aug. 15, 2025, that the Gaza Governorate is going through a famine (IPC phase 5) and conditions in North Gaza are more severe. Oct. 7, 2025 marked the second year of Israel’s recent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

I had the pleasure of interviewing a dear friend and the Carillon’s previous Arts & Culture section writer, Maren Savarese Knopf. In this guided conversation, Knopf and I looked back on ‘Ride 4 Palestine’, a community bike ride event in support of Palestine and the Gaza Sunbirds. Our conversation further discusses the importance of intersectionality in thinking about Palestine and helps readers to find ways to show support. What this article also hopes to invoke is empathy, which seems to be a scarce skill in the world these days.

Founded in 2020 by Karim Ali and Alaa al-Dali, the Gaza Sunbirds is a para-cycling team and grassroots network that was born out of cyclist Ali losing his leg from a gun shot during the Great March of Return protests in Gaza.

Knopf grew up in Treaty 4, Regina, but now resides in New Brunswick. She is an avid cyclist who learnt about the Sunbirds from a friend. “I saw it through [social media] and immediately thought I wanted to be involved with this […] and it’s interesting to me because it’s an embodied practice,’’ said Knopf.

With a simple application on their website, Knopf was able to host the mobilization in support of Palestine and the Gaza Sunbirds. She gathered participants through posting on social media and led the group of four on an 8 km route on Oct. 5 in Fredericton, NB. “I knew the numbers were going to be small. We started at the Government House, went all the way to the bridge, across the river, and did a lap back,’’ stated Knopf. While their numbers were few in comparison to similar events in bigger cities, this group of strangers coming together for a great cause is nothing short of admirable.

When asked about the significance of cycling in her activism Knopf explained that her journey with cycling started as an outlet during a dark time in her life but it eventually became a tool of resistance. “I started cycling and running in early 2024 because my brother had passed,’’ she shared.

For Knopf, her understanding that sports aren’t apolitical transformed her relationship with using cycling in her protest for Palestine. “Learning about the stories of Gaza Sunbirds on occupation and imperialism by Israel offers an interesting lens,’’ Knopf expressed. “We see Israel [competing] in international sporting events, but there’s [little] Palestinian representation.’’ It must be noted that due to Israel’s occupation, Palestinians must obtain permits to enter or leave the occupied territories. This restricts their freedom of travel and participation in international events. Additionally, the intentional maiming of Palestinians has contributed to their inability to participate in non-Paralympic sports.

Last month, Canada, amongst other U.N. members, announced their recognition of Palestinian statehood. It doesn’t take much internet searching to peel back the layers of Canada’s involvement in the genocide. In July 2025, the Israel Tax Authority’s database showed they were receiving weapons and ammunition from Canada. However, Member of Parliament (MP) Jenny Kwan is proposing the No More Loopholes Act to stop the shipment of Canadian-made weapons to Israel via the loophole that is the United States. They will be voting on this act in late October. What does this mean for us, the residents of Canada? It means pressuring our MPs to publicly support the bill.

Knopf and I believe that we must consider our role as residents of Canada when thinking about Palestine. Don’t you think it is performative to take on the path to Truth and Reconciliation while standing complicit to Canada’s contribution in another genocide? Intersectionality must be employed!

Knopf said it best when she explained that if we want to live on these lands, it means turning our attention to all kinds of colonization, even outside of Turtle Island. “We have a responsibility […] just as being alive, being a person living on this planet, but also as people living on occupied lands here in Canada,’’ attested Knopf.

In order to take action, begin by recognizing that being inconvenienced is a small cost to pay. Knopf had to drive an hour and a half to Fredericton to lead the community ride. This is only one type of protest and a short sacrifice that was made to show support with Palestinians.

So, what else can we do? In Regina, our Palestine Solidarity group (@palestinesolidarityregina on Instagram) often leads protests, book clubs, fundraisers, and film screenings that are open to the public. Another way to show support is by sharing and amplifying the voices of Palestinian creators on social media. Palestinian journalists can be found on Instagram, such as Bisan Owda (@wizard_bisan1), Motaz Azaiza (@motaz_azaiza), and Hind Khoudary (@hindkhoudary), to name a few.

Arms Embargo Canada provides an email tool and phone script you can use to contact your MP and key ministers which can be used to support the No More Loopholes Act. One can also support pro-Palestinian organizations or Palestinian-made products. The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanction (BDS) movement has a strategic campaign that urges the divestment and boycotting of companies, institutions, and individuals who are in support of Israel.

Once we start to confront the truth of our complicitness and deconstruct our colonial mentality, we will come to find that it should not be controversial or criminal to demand the liberation of the oppressed. We must recognize that complacency should not be an option. When we stay silent, it is also a disservice to ourselves. Silence covertly and overtly supports the systems that perpetuates social injustice on the minority. A ceasefire isn’t enough, instead, shout that from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.