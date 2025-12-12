Online dating: A game of strategy where no strategy actually works

The online dating scene doesn’t look very promising in Saskatchewan

Online dating apps have become a phenomenon since the late 2000s, which came along with the growing popularity of smartphones and modern technology. It has completely changed the basic foundations of dating. Tinder was the first to launch as a dating app which has redefined online dating and led to many other dating apps being created, such as Hinge, Bumble, Grindr to name a few.

Apps made to be addictive

The aim of dating apps is to provide the consumer profiles of potential dating partners, based on the preferences that they have set, to sift through the multiple choices that are provided to them, and to chat with those they match with. The idea is that that would lead the two matches to meet up with each other and possibly date.

But tread carefully, dating apps are made to become addictive. According to a report in the Guardian, “the apps are geared not towards matching people, but to keep them on platforms.” Users are provided with sparse information and pictures from the profiles, leading them to either swipe or send a like their way, in hopes to have that reciprocated before they continue this cycle again. Tinder and other dating apps have made it so that just like going to a casino where you participate in games at the tables or slot machines and wait endlessly in hopes of winning something big, the users keep swiping endlessly hoping they would meet their perfect match.

Personal experience

Unfortunately, I fell into the gambit of dating apps when I first downloaded Hinge. I found myself continuously swiping away from the profiles I did not like, sending likes to others, and having some nice conversations with decent guys but the conversations soon dwindled. Eventually, I found myself repulsed when I opened the app, scrolling through the likes I received, conversing with a few, seeing new profiles sent my way, and ultimately decided that dating apps were not for me, which led me to deleting my profile and the app.

When you’re on a dating app, you’re forcing it to come upon you, whereas, if you just go about your daily life to meet someone […] that part would be the preferable method,” said a student.

What the UofR thinks

I went around the University of Regina (UofR) campus asking questions about dating apps to some students who have asked to remain anonymous. I asked if any of them have used dating apps and if yes, which ones? Some said they have used dating apps, while others said they have not, while some stated that they had used them but have now stopped. The majority of users preferred Tinder and Hinge.

When asked about their experiences on the apps, most students mentioned their conversations are awkward at first and that people don’t always reply back. One student mentioned that Hinge is more isolating compared to Tinder, where you are forcing yourself to be out there while on Tinder you are just swiping endlessly. They stated that “It’s like more of a game on Tinder.”

I followed up by asking other students if they thought whether dating apps are truly a game of chance and a majority of them agreed. One mentioned that it is better to meet someone naturally one fine day when you are just going about your day. “When you’re on a dating app, you’re forcing it to come upon you, whereas, if you just go about your daily life to meet someone[…] that part would be the preferable method,” they said. Another student emphasized that it is easier to be deceived online. One could say good things about themselves from behind the screens but they might not be necessarily true.

My last question from the students was whether dating apps cater more to men than women. Once again, most of them agreed. They recognized that most guys on dating apps do not want a romantic connection while most women do. Some also mentioned that men who go on dating apps might not be looking for a long-term relationship, while women do. Some students have also mentioned coming across individuals who are conservative, homophobic, sexist, and rude and concluded that Saskatchewan might not be an ideal province for online dating.

Dating apps supposedly help people find connections, but the students on campus speak of a different reality. Many of them were met with bad experiences ultimately causing them to delete the app. All in all, it might not be the best way to find love in Saskatchewan but who am I to stop you from taking a chance!