No one is really alone in their experience

Though we may feel that we struggle alone, there are always people out there who can listen and help us. Photo credit: Joshua Potter

Online Therapy Unit employee speaks about the organization

Struggling with mental health is something that affects us all. Whether we experience it ourselves or know of someone who is facing those challenges in their everyday lives, the topic has become much less of a discussion taboo in our society over the years. We can hear it brought up at our places of education, amongst our friends, and in our homes.

Alexa Kupchyk, a Clinical Research Associate with the Online Therapy Unit (OTU), was on campus during the University of Regina’s Welcome Week, which they used as an opportunity to promote and spread the word about the unit’s work. Kupchykni and her coworkers had a booth set up in the Riddell Centre in an attempt to chat with students about what they offer.

Eliminating a cost barrier will encourage more people to reach out for support.

What is the Online Therapy unit?

“We’re an online therapy service that also conducts research. So, we’re both in service and education [which] goes hand in hand pretty nicely,” said Kupchyk.

The OTU was created 15 years ago with the goal of examining the “effectiveness of cognitive behavioural therapy” by conducting research and creating a program out of that.

“We’ve served close to 15,000 clients across Saskatchewan,” she shared.

Services offered free of cost

When asked about whether there is a cost for any of the courses at the OTU, Kupchyk said that their service is completely free of charge. She highlighted the importance of this, acknowledging how eliminating a cost barrier will encourage more people to reach out for support.

“Mental health struggles are extremely common. You know, nobody’s really alone in what they’re experiencing,”she said.

Kupchyk also noted how some people simply cannot afford to pay for the help and resources that they need to better their lives. By offering an online service that is free of charge where clients can learn about what they are going through is extremely beneficial.

It just feels really great to see the progress that the clients are making and to hear them reporting back that they’re benefitting a lot from their learning. -Alexa Kupchyk

Organization success

She said the organization has had a lot of success with its programs. Many clients have reported they were happy with the courses and feel as though they were progressing in the duration of the course.

“It just feels really great to see the progress that the clients are making and to hear them reporting back that they’re benefitting a lot from their learning,” said Kupchyk.

She added how many clients, after taking their online courses, have referred their friends and family to the unit. Kupchyk said it’s nice to hear people spread the word about the work they do and is glad that they are able to help so many people.

“There’s lots of individuals [who] go through challenges and struggles, and just kind of looking for support and resources to help manage,” she said. “You shouldn’t have to work through it all on your own.” To participate in a course, all an aspiring client has to do is choose one of the three programs that the OTU offers to residents of Saskatchewan, complete an online or over-the-phone screening so that the unit workers can understand your experience, and book an appointment. They also offer a number of free online self-help materials for anxiety, depression, and panic. For more information, visit onlinetherapyunit.ca or call 306-337-3331.