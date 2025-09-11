New Dining Spot Open on Campus: Trifon’s Pizza

Pizza and Patio: Perfect for students who want a break from studying or simply want cheese

After months of loud and noisy construction, students and faculty at the University of Regina (UofR) now have new spots to eat at and relax on campus. After a year with limited services due to campus wide construction, the campus community finally has more variety of choices with respect to food and seating options available on campus. A familiar face in the community is also now a part of campus dining.

Trifon’s Pizza, which is a Regina owned and operated pizza chain, has opened a new location on campus. The new location, which opened in late August, is located in the lab building adjacent to the Lab Commons cafeteria.

The franchise’s owner, Phillip McElree is excited to serve students and staff from the university.

“We’ve been right next to the university for 27 years, and it just seemed like a natural fit serving them for the past many years,” McElree said.

John Smith, who serves as the Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, says the university is excited to collaborate with Trifon’s Pizza.

“We are excited to have Trifon’s as a partner on campus, and to be bringing their excellent food, drinks, and service to the University of Regina main campus,” said Smith.

In addition to their food services, Trifon’s also has a new 48-seat patio which is located just outside the lab building, where the restaurant is.

“The campus community can enjoy their meals and drinks outside while the warm temperatures last,” Smith said.

A great fit for the campus

Easy to eat foods such as pizza and pasta are some of their top items.

“Almost 20 local vendors applied and Trifon’s met all our criteria and had a great reputation and proven track record. We were searching for locally owned operations, with a good reputation, and excellent food quality,” said Smith.

Trifon’s has always been student oriented

The new owners also own the outlet located near campus on Kramer Boulevard, which Smith finds useful.

“They have decades of experience serving the campus community at their Kramer location as well as currently supplying a large amount of catering to the campus. They are familiar with the staff, the faculty, and the students, as they have served them all directly for years,” he said.

Smith added they are committed to giving students employment opportunities and have combo-based deals that fit with a student’s budget.

“We’re going to try to make sure that we put on specials that appeal to students that are affordable, and it’s the food that they’re looking for at the prices they’re looking for,” said McElree.

He is committed to offering employment opportunities to students.

“There’s so many that are looking for something to do besides going to school, so we’re going to definitely support the students that are looking for jobs,” McElree said.

He has enjoyed being able to meet so many individuals of different cultures, backgrounds, nationalities, by being so close to the university, and looks forward to seeing everyone now on campus.

“We’ve just gotten to know and meet so many people, and that’s a good thing about being here. It’s always different the next semester or the following year,” McElree added.

What they are offering

They have many varieties of pizza available for students. Other finger food staples such as fries, chicken fingers, burgers, and onion rings will also be available.

McElree noted that they are experimenting with trending things seen on social media. He has gravitated towards diversifying the menu, including things to meet people’s dietary restrictions, and cultural foods such as halal meat options.

The patio is owned and maintained by the university, but McElree appreciates the opportunity to have it next to his establishment. He feels it’s a great way to enjoy the good food they serve.

They obtained a liquor license and urged students and others to adhere to the university policies.

“The customer must stay in the Lab Commons area and not go into the hallway with alcohol. We must stress that,” said McElree. He added that for the patio area, a Trifon’s team member is required to bring it to the customer.

The Carillon looks forward to hearing what students think about the new Trifon’s pizza on campus. Students can share their thoughts with us at editor@carillonregina.com.