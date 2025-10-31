Monsters continue to be Netflix’s biggest talking point

Is it worth making shows on stories that reopen old wounds for many? Photo credit: Netflix and People Magazine, manipulated by Hana Grace on Canva.

Is it worth making shows on stories that reopen old wounds for many? Photo credit: Netflix and People Magazine, manipulated by Hana Grace on Canva.

Is Ryan Murphy a generational talent or insensitive exploiter?

Netflix has been known to write killer (pardon the pun) true crime series. One of the most popular crime series on Netflix is the Monster series. Three seasons are out on the platform, each depicting a massively popular true-crime story: Jeffrey Dahmer, the Menendez Brothers and, most recently, Ed Gein.

The first two seasons have a history of hitting #1 on Netflix’s top-ten chart and every season sparks a new controversy on the legitimacy of the stories being portrayed. Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of the show along with Ian Brennan, constantly faces backlash following the release of every season. So, this begs the question: why is Netflix letting him make another?

Let’s break it down!

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Released in 2022, Dahmer: Monsters: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story focuses on famed serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. Dahmer was a known cannibal and was arrested and charged in 1991 with killings of 17 men.

The show received backlash from the families of the Dahmer victims because, allegedly, it exploited the victims and sensationalized the killings committed by Dahmer. The families felt it was in bad taste.

The families claimed they were not consulted or even notified that the show was in production which, many said,“retraumatized” them. The families also did not make any profit off the show following its release.

Due to the relative recency of the Dahmer killings compared to, say, the third season about Ed Gein, many family members spoke of the inaccuracies of the representation of their own court appearances. However, the show itself broke records for viewership within the first hours of its release.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Released in 2024, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, follows the harrowing story of two brothers who were charged with the murder of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez.

The story portrayed Lyle as angry and violent. It also suggested that he and his brother, Erik, had an inappropriate relationship with one another. However, both of these storylines are incorrect.

In court, it was revealed that the brothers’ parents were physically, verbally, and sexually abusive towards them. The brothers thought killing their parents was a last resort.

The show sparked controversy once again as viewers recognized the fallacies of the show. Many said they felt the show set the case back and was insensitive to the actual abuse the brothers faced.

Cooper Koch, the actor who played the role of Erik Menendez visited Erik Menendez in prison and was a huge advocate for the Menendez brothers and their story.

The brothers were allowed to stand before the parole board this past summer where both were denied parole for three more years. The creators and cast of the show released a statement saying they stood by the brothers and felt they deserved to be granted parole.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Released in Oct 2025, The Ed Gein story is the most recent season of the show. It focuses on the famed Wisconsin serial killer and body snatcher, Ed Gein. Gein was loosely the inspiration for the legendary Alfred Hitchcock film, Psycho, released in 1960.

Correctly portrayed in the show, Gein was well-liked around his community and often babysat for children. While the suggestion that Gein killed women with whom he was not confirmed to be tied to and the relationship between him and his ‘girlfriend’ among other inconsistencies were wrongly portrayed in the show.

The lead actor who played Gein, Charlie Hunnam, listened to tapes of Gein to maintain his voice and pick up his mannerisms. He had to release a statement defending his acting and the show itself after the allegations of false story.

Along with the story of Ed Gein, the show divulges into the story of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. The film was inspired by Gein and his relationship with his mother. However many fallacies were present in the retelling of the Psycho production.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

In production, season four of the Monsters saga is set to follow Lizzie Borden who killed her father and step mother in 1892.

The show has no set release date but it is suspected to be out in 2026. The show will feature the same creator, Ryan Murphy.

Why not cancel?

So what is up with Netflix? If a writer and director is facing backlash following every season of the show he produces, why do they keep agreeing to renew the show for more seasons?

Viewership might be the reason. According to global rankings on Tudum by Netflix, Season one of Monsters is the fourth highest watched show on the platform. This also starts dialogue. Someone watches the show and they tell their friend about this wild and crazy story so the friend goes and watches it, starting a chain reaction.

The biggest issue could be the fact that the show does not advertise itself as a ‘True Crime Doc’ and viewers miss that. Viewers see the word story slapped on the end of the title and think it is an accurate portrayal of events, which, honestly, is genius marketing on Murphy’s part.

I do not personally see an issue with fictionalizing true stories. Bridgerton did a great job taking the story of Queen Charlotte and making it dramatic for us romance aficionados. However, my issue falls specifically in storylines of the Menendez brothers and the Dahmer seasons.

As a self proclaimed true crime nerd, I did extensive research on the Menendez brothers case. The brothers were up for parole this past summer and I really do think that the Monsters portrayal impacted the brothers’ abilities to gain approval for the parole they were seeking.

Both brothers have served over 30 years behind bars, during which time they helped fellow inmates in learning how to read and write, got degrees through connected prison college programs, and have rehabilitated. Their family members have forgiven them for their crimes and want to see them free. Yet, they were denied parole for three more years.

The brothers were barely adults when they were convicted and prosecutors say they functioned at a lower cognitive level than their age. Yet, they have worked hard to become functional members of society.

In Dahmer’s case, if one is planning to create a fictionalized show about a killer whose victims’ families are still alive, the decency to inform them in advance should be exercised.

Demonstrating violent content which literally reenacts their family members’ murders could awaken past traumas within them. To prevent that, a phone call, at the very least, should be in order!

Gein’s story unfolds in the 1940s and Borden’s in the 1800s so they might not be as impactful. Although, I truly feel that Menendez’s and Dahmer’s stories are too close to the current times and have an emotional burden on the living relatives.