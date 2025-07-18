Meet the Roughrider’s Jorgen Hus: long snapper, mortgage specialist

Jorgen Hus, has been with the team for a decade. Photo credit: Saskatchewan Roughriders

When not playing football, Regina resident Hus is brokering deals



When you think about the longest serving player on the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the name Jorgen Hus might not immediately spring to mind.

Yet since 2017, Hus has suited up in every game for the team he idolized as a young boy.

Hus serves on the club’s special teams unit as a long snapper – firing the ball back for punts, field goals and extra points.

It might not be the most high-profile position on the team, but Hus is keen to talk about it.

“It’s a pretty cool opportunity to get to show up here every day,” said Hus during an interview following a recent practice.

Meanwhile, football isn’t the only career Hus has on the go. When he is not snapping and blocking, he is helping Regina citizens in buying houses as a mortgage specialist.

Playing for the Riders is a dream come true for Hus. Photo credit: Saskatchewan Roughriders

Hus’s roots in the province

Born and raised in Saskatoon, Hus started off playing for the Saskatoon Hilltops of the Canadian Junior Football League.

He attended the University of Regina, enrolled in Campion College’s arts program and played for the Rams from 2010-2012, serving as linebacker and special teams player.

Hus was drafted by Edmonton Eskimos (now the Elks), 31st overall in 2013. He never played for the team and went on to serve on the practice squad and other capacities with three NFL teams namely the St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and Kansas City Chiefs in 2015.

Similar to his Eskimos experience, he never made it to an active NFL roster.

Fast forward to today, Hus, who is now 35, is the longest serving member of the current Roughriders roster, having joined the team back in 2015.

Hus has missed only nine games over the past decade. He made his debut at home in a game against the Riders’ archrivals the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He has proven to be a dependable quantity in every season he has played. With the exception of an injury-plagued 2016, he has played in every game.

Time at the university a positive one

Hus looks fondly back on his time with the Rams and at the U of R. He even says that he, undoubtedly, wouldn’t be with the Riders if it wasn’t for U of R.

“They supported me in so many ways,” he said.

“I mean, just the facilities for one allowed us to transition from classroom to the workout room to having room indoors to snap throughout the winters. And then, they would help me, organize me, and send me down to camps in the south, snapping camps.”

Growing up as a kid here, I mean, everybody, you think football, you think Riders, you dream about putting on the green and white. – Roughrider Jorgen Hus

Contributing to big plays off the gridiron

When he’s not snapping or blocking, Hus works as a mortgage broker for The Mortgage Group, where he helps prospective homebuyers in Regina and surrounding areas find mortgage deals. He also writes a blog, detailing changes in the housing market and analyzing them to inform potential homebuyers of the latest developments.

The real estate market has always been an interest of Hus. He finds this to be an opportunity to do something that is productive and sets him for a career after football. He works as a broker all year long and often goes to work after practice.

“Being a broker, you kind of work behind the scenes and work your own hours. So it always worked really well,” said Hus.

The long and short of being a long snapper

A question that sometimes comes up in interviews is, “Why a long snapper?”

“A coach in high school told me that you could have a long career if you learned how to long snap. So I said okay, that sounds kind of cool,” said Hus

A long snapper may not be the flashiest role on the team, but it is an important one. He is responsible for ensuring the ball is snapped efficiently each time he is called upon. Punter Joe Couch and kicker Brett Lauther rely on Hus’s skills and consistency to be successful in the game.

The position is a lot more than just pitching the ball back, Hus says.

“You have to block because it’s going to affect your snap. And I think that the biggest tell on whether a guy’s ready to snap at the pro level is how well they can transition while maintaining, you know, a good snap.”

I think just, he’s everything Saskatchewan, first and foremost. – Riders head coach Corey Mace

Recognition for his hard work

In 2024, Hus won the Jake Gaudaur Veterans Award, which is awarded to the player who best exemplifies the characteristics of Canadian veterans, which are perseverance, courage, strength, comradeship and contributing to the community.

“It’s one of those things where, like, I’m going to do the offseason work and the community work. I’m going to do it regardless of whether you get the recognition or not,” he said. “But it is nice to get some recognition, I guess, to some degree.”

At the time of the award, former CFL Commissioner Randy Ambroise also had some laudatory words.

“He is a shining example of the wealth of talent, and the tremendous quality of character that flow throughout our league, “ Ambroise said in a news release.

“His actions in the locker room and in the community are a true inspiration to his fellow players and young athletes everywhere.”

Representing both his team and his province

In an interview earlier this summer, Riders head coach Corey Mace said he views Hus as one of the team’s leaders.

“I think just, he’s everything Saskatchewan, first and foremost. I think just having the guys understand what this team means to this province. And he’s been through it his entire life, essentially, here. It means something to everybody,” said Mace.

Mace sees Hus as someone who is a sterling representative of not only the team, but the entire province. The pride he has for Saskatchewan is something that he is able to instill in others, including players not born in Canada.

Hus views special teams coordinator Kent Maugeri as “the man” and someone who has had a huge influence on the team’s morale and play.

“He’s funny. He makes meetings enjoyable. But he also delivers the message and demands accountability, which is exactly what you want. So it’s a great mix. And he knows what he’s doing. So he’s the guy you want to play for,” said Hus.

Hus is also responsible for protecting the teams kicking units from the opposition. Photo Credit: Saskatchewan Roughriders

Hus hopes the momentum won’t stop

At the time of the interview, the Riders were 4-0 and like everyone else on the team, Hus was hyped.

“We’ve got a lot of character on this team. Probably the highest level of character we’ve had in my time here. So that’s going to win you games in itself,” said Hus

Hus added “you match that with the good coaching we’ve got. All three of our coordinators are unbelievable. This is the best level of coaching you’ve probably seen here.”

Hus knows the hot start (the interview took place before the loss to Calgary) is a way to keep the team’s confidence high.

“I’m not going to be happy until we beat the teams I know we need to beat,” he said additionally.

Being a Rider is something special

Hus has had the opportunity to live out his lifelong dream of playing on his home province’s team. It’s something he holds in his heart and that is obviously special to him.

“Growing up as a kid here, I mean, everybody, you think football, you think Riders, you dream about putting on the green and white,” he said.

“I remember the first time when I put it on, my very first practice, I remember it like it was yesterday. It meant a lot and it’s still something I don’t take for granted.”