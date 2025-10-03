Live, Laugh, Luther: a look into Luther College

Join us as we explore a cozy campus tucked right into the heart of the university

Nestled on the east side of campus sits two brick and stone buildings. The smaller, taller building belongs to Campion College. If you walk a bit further alongside the building, you will see Luther College attached. This two story building is situated on the outer rim of the University of Regina (UofR) campus. Luther is surrounded by lush trees and shrubbery, allowing the college to feel more private and quiet compared to the louder atmosphere of the university itself.

The federated colleges are the backbone of the UofR. Their abilities to provide smaller class sizes and one-on-one support for their students is priceless. What students may not know is, the colleges don’t just benefit the students registered under them. These colleges can provide all students with a more cozy, quiet, and slower paced environment for their studies. Luther College thrives in its balance of peace and quiet, and community engagement.

Luther College offers many opportunities to university students. One of the most well known is The Student Village at Luther College (TSV), the on-campus residency. TSV is welcoming for all university and polytechnic students looking for a place to stay while taking classes. The building offers its residents facilities to study, socialize, and meet new people. The Cellar is TSV’s rec room. This is where all dorm events occur. The Village also contains a community kitchen and a laundry room that residents can use free of charge.

The Luther Cafeteria is just across the hall from the TSV. Here is where many residents and students can get food. With the scan of a meal card or around $15-20, students can get an unlimited buffet of food. The cafeteria is always lively and full of students making conversations. Even the Luther faculty dines in for lunch. The front of house staff are very welcoming and accommodating. They work to make each customer’s dining experiences memorable with puzzles and jokes.

Just to the side of the cafeteria is the Luther College Library. This is a relatively quiet library that contains books on countless topics, though it specializes in texts around Lutheran studies. Library amenities include a printer, two rows of computers, study desks, and a reading room. Connected to the reading room is the visual seminar booth. The booth contains the library’s only macOS computer and is set up for the ability to record audio, attend visual seminars, and is the perfect place to host group work sessions. The booth functions much like the study rooms at the Archer Library, so the bookings are mostly first-come-first-serve. The library has a scenic view of the Student Village. Here, there are squirrels and rabbits that play through the field, adding a sense of tranquility to a last minute study session. This library however, is more for studying alone. If you prefer group studying, there are many groups around Luther College that like to study in the hallways.

Luther College is set up to intermingle alumni and the student body. There are tables set up in the hallways around classrooms of the second floor and in the student lounge beside the hallway to Campion. Here, students can study with friends and hang out before class. The spaces are set up to be as friendly to open discussion as possible. With tables and chairs sitting alongside couches, students are free to settle in and relax. The student lounge also lets in an abundant amount of natural light, allowing for a more open and cosy place to do schoolwork.

The Luther University Student’s Association (LUSA) represents the student body of Luther College and the TSV. LUSA organizes and puts on events such as student outreach, paint nights, movie nights, and board game nights. They also do off campus events such as bowling and scavenger hunts but their primary focus is being the representative of Luther College and serving the students that are registered under the college. All of these events are also aided by Dr. Elder Lorna Standingready, the college’s Elder in Residence.

Elder Lorna has a space on the second floor by LC 214 called kôhkom’s corner, where she offers advice, knowledge, and traditional healing practices. She enjoys having tea with students and long chats. She is available to talk with on Tuesdays.

Luther College is home to a multi-faith chapel. Located on the second floor, the chapel itself is a welcoming place to practice all religions. It is available to all students to visit. The Chaplin, Pastor Brooklynn Lane, is also present to guide students through college life. She runs a midday pause every Tuesday starting at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel and a Sip’n Social event every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. Both events allow students a way to decompress from the stresses of school and life in general.

If you ever want to escape the fast-paced university life, I recommend Luther College. The campus life is slow and grounded giving university students a feeling of nostalgia. The staff are welcoming and accommodating to everyone and love meeting new faces. The school feels like a breath of fresh air for those who visit, in a way its small chaos gives a sense of tranquility.