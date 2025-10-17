How this artist keeps on rolling

Visual artist Mackenzy Vida is leaving a mark through her art

Armed with her roller skates and a sketchbook, Mackenzy Vida is an independent visual artist taking on the art scene in the prairies and beyond. She is a 2021 alumnus from the University of Regina (UofR) in the visual arts department and holds a minor in creative technologies. Vida specializes in printmaking and is a current board member with Saskatchewan Printmakers Association. She also works alongside the Francophone community to deliver workshops and art sessions to the public.

Vida’s love for Regina and the arts

Though she was born in Toronto, Vida grew up in Regina and fondly shares her love for the city. “Because it’s a small city, you can easily shoulder tap someone [for help or to work together],” she said.

Vida was surrounded by art growing up. As a shy kid, she received art therapy and found a haven in free art programs through the library. Her family fostered a positive and creative space for young Vida. “My grandma would paint or sew for us,” she shared. “My mom would paint stuff […] she was never super critical of her work.”

Additionally, Vida skated on a roller derby team for 10 years, which gave her a thick skin and a strong sense of community. “It’s every alternative, emo, punk, hippie, and misfit person you can imagine. It was such a positive environment for me to grow up in. The connection with the queer community is really special.”

Vida attributes her ability to see the world differently to her skates, which also impact her creative process. “I can just go somewhere and skate, [then] stop to take my sketchbook out [to] draw.”

UofR’s played a role in shaping her interests

Vida’s time at the UofR and with her professors kickstarted her interest in printmaking. “I took Robert Truszkowski’s printmaking course and I [saw] why everyone likes to hang out in the basement!” The ability to make multiple creations that the craft allows along with its punk nature is what drew Vida in. “You’re essentially able to make and say whatever you want and then post it around!”

Another reason for her admiration of printmaking is because it becomes an extension of the self. Vida pointed out that she is able to recognize her friends’ prints and styles. A common visual in her own work are the shaky lines that she embraced as part of her art style. “That’s what everyone points out that they like. That’s the style I needed to lean into! In doing so, it was freeing!”

Career post graduation

Post-graduation led Vida to work at Globe Theatre where she was surrounded by established artists that provided her an insight about the future of her career. “I was surrounded by people who were making art. They were painting sets [and] building stuff. I saw the possibility.” Vida acted like a sponge to soak up everything she could learn and didn’t shy away from failure, treating application rejections like redirections.

Photo credit: Mika Abbott

During the earlier days of establishing herself, she looked for different outlets to make art or have her art presented. “I would find local places to participate like a pop-up or [where] I could hang my art on the walls,” she said. “[For my prints], I would go to the Salvation Army and buy some frames to clean up because it’s [the] affordable way.”

COVID lockdowns called for creative solutions

During the COVID lockdowns, Vida found herself utilizing social media to share her love of art. “I was bored and lonely and I wanted my family to be able to understand what I’m doing,” she said. She made her mark online by facilitating an inspiring space, often posting her works-in-progress and the works of other artists. “I liked the visual storytelling aspect of it and it started to really gain attention online! I can post a painting and say I spent 100 hours on it, but it means something different to [show the behind-the-scenes].”

By sharing her creative process online, she was able to get in touch with other artists to connect and learn from them. These connections sometimes even opened doors for possible collaborations. Anyone following her page will come to know quickly how her posts uplift artists with different levels of experiences. Her Instagram stories are full of job calls around and out of the city. “I’m begging you to read your newsletters! All you have to do is click the link and apply!”

Career and projects

After a busy summer of painting murals, Vida responded to an artist call from the Saskatchewan Printmakers’ newsletter. Last fall, she was able to visit Barcelona for an artist residency during which she was able to attend a master printmaking studio to learn and create art. For two weeks, she spent her time visiting museums and talking to other artists. “Hearing the ways [different artists] go about artmaking [and their relationship] to their communities [proves that] there’s so much potential with arts. Sometimes we neglect to highlight it here.”

After her trip, Vida and two friends organized an exhibition funded by Conseil Culturel Fransakois. They arranged an educational evening to celebrate the end of Month of La Francophonie.

This year, Vida painted the garden boxes at the Heritage Community Association. She worked with students in grade five and six from Thomson Community School. Funding from the Regina Public Interest Research Group (RPIRG) allowed Vida to continue this project and paint the community garden across the Nēwo-Yōtina Friendship Centre as well. “I had open invites for volunteers and participants from the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) joined,” shared Vida. “You would see people leave more relaxed.”

This summer, Vida and a colleague reached out to Swamp Fest to make locally printed shirts. “We went on the island the day of the festival and we [offered] screenprinting by donation.” Many were stoked to bring their own shirts and tote bags, and lined up to be taught how to screen print.

Future endeavours

When asked about her future endeavours, Vida shared that she will be working with the Francophone Federation in Saskatoon to help kids make their own cook book by learning how to print and bookbind. Her first solo exhibition can be expected to take place sometime in Jan. 2027. She can be found on Instagram as @mvidaaa and more information about her work is listed on her bio through Linktree.