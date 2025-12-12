From pages to screens

Many producers are turning towards already hit novels to adapt into movies and shows, but not all have been able to satisfy the book lovers. Photo credit: Trendify, iconsy, Michael Burrell from Getty Images, via Canva, manipulated by Annika Hadden

A look into the pros and cons of the rise of movie adaptations of famous books

Super hit series like Game of Thrones, dystopian fictions like Divergent and The Hunger Games, supernatural worlds of The Twilight Saga and Harry Potter, sensational shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Bridgerton, and many upcoming movies like People We Meet On Vacation, and The Housemaid share one thing in common – they are all based on novels. Many of them were already a hit on social media before they were turned into movies and shows.

BookTok’s influence

Book-to-movie or show adaptations have been on the rise in the past few years and I don’t see it stopping. We are no strangers to novels turned into shows and movies as book adaptations have been around for over a century. But what is the reason behind this surge all of a sudden? Usually, we would see a few adaptations here and there, but now it is constant, perhaps even more than original shows and movies.

Due to this high-rise of popularity, streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and even our own Canadian platforms like CBC Gem and Crave, have capitalized on this big boom. Reasons why there are constant adaptations shoved into our faces now is the combination of the need for content to stream and the impact of social media. It can all be traced back to the popularity of BookTok, the growing and influential reading community on TikTok.

Streaming services have realized that in order to keep their audience engaged while also attracting new viewers, they must have a constant supply of content, and in doing so they turn to novels which already have storylines, characters, and worlds established. On top of that, BookTok can further boost a book’s popularity, leading to a demand for adaptations. Filmmakers capitalize on such novels as there is already a fan base present and by adapting such novels they can further fuel more interest and reach a wider audience.

Problems in adaptations

Throughout the years, Hollywood has given us many great adaptations that we have grown up with. Some have stayed very faithful to the original honoring both the readers and the author like The Godfather. The movie which was released in 1972 is considered a cinematic masterpiece and continues to be a household staple for movie lovers. Suzanne Collins dystopian world The Hunger Games is another such example and by next year we will be getting another adaptation of her work, Sunrise on the Reaping. The Silence of the Lambs, an Oscar winning film based on the novel written by Thomas Harris, is also a shining example of productions that stayed true to canon.

Yet, not all adaptations are the same in that respect. For instance, long-time readers were disappointed on how far the movie adaptation of Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief strayed from the book. They seem to have given it a second chance with the Disney+ series though, which has been doing the books justice given that the author, Rick Riordan is guiding the creators. Netflix’s own take on Persuasion by Jane Austen left classics fans feeling that the movie got the “Bridgerton” treatment, and did not truly capture the spirit of Austen’s work. Lastly, in Game of Thrones, although the first few seasons were faithful to George R.R Martin’s fantasy world, the last two seasons felt like they threw the whole book away, causing many fans to be disappointed and even angry when the show ended.

But why take a novel and not be faithful to the material? Maybe to keep the audience guessing till the very last minute? By doing so, it causes discourse amongst readers online and distrust towards future adaptations.

There are many factors that contribute to this problem but the leading reason is the difference between visual and literary storytelling. When it comes to opening a book, we are able to access the characters’ own thoughts and feelings while following their story, but on screen, it does not land right with the audience since everything is presented from the director’s point of view.

Another reason could be the creative difference between the producers and authors. Producers can take the work and push for change, believing that it will capture a broader audience. However, in order to keep the viewers and subscribers engaged on their platform, they decide that they would rather invest in an existing work than dropping millions of dollars on an original piece that might not make enough revenue.

Recently released and upcoming adaptations

As a Letterboxd enthusiast, of course I am up to date with the ongoing and upcoming adaptations that will grace our screens in the near future, and I feel as if it is my duty to guide you with your future watchlist!

Netflix has continued to pump out many book adaptations this year such as Boots, following a bullied closested queer teen who decides to enroll into the U.S. Marine Corps boot camp. The show is based on the memoir of The Pink Marine written by Greg Cope White, with eight episodes of a coming-of-age dramedy.

Netflix’s other adaptations this year include The Good Girl’s Guide to Murder based on Holly Jackson’s crime fiction novel and Frankenstein based on the classic by Mary Shelley, starring big names like Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Oscar Issac, capturing audiences around the world.

Canadian streaming service like Crave owned by Bell Media, is also emerging as a popular streaming platform with the hit adaptation of Heated Rivalry written by Rachel Reid. The story is about two professional hockey players who are rivals on the ice, but behind cameras have to deal with the woes of forbidden romance along with the pressure of their careers on the line. The show was only supposed to air within Canada, but many international fans demanded it to be shared globally, leading to HBO Max acquiring the rights to the series for fans outside of Canada.

Speaking of the upcoming adaptations, many classics fans have been keeping an eye out for the Wuthering Heights production which is to be released next year. Fans have shown both skepticism and excitement about the release since the announcement. Many readers are already upset with this adaptation, noticing that many elements of the book have been changed due to the directors’ approach of handling this beloved novel by Emily Bronte. Fans believe that if they cannot deliver a faithful adaptation, they should not pick it up and realize that some books are not meant to become live actions. In addition to that, earlier in 2025, renowned BookTok writer Ana Huang announced that her most acclaimed book series, Twisted books, will be turning into a Netflix series soon.

Will there be a decline in these adaptations in the next coming years? Absolutely not! They are on a roll right now and it seems like there are no brakes stopping them. Producers have discovered our love for swoonworthy novels which they can easily bring to life. All I hope is that Hollywood stays away from some of my favourite books as I don’t have complete faith in them to do the books justice.