Does the Students’ Union need its own car?

We believe this Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Carillon staff photographed recently in a U of R parking lot is the one URSU bought in 2022. Photo credit: Eric Stachowich

We believe this Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Carillon staff photographed recently in a U of R parking lot is the one URSU bought in 2022. Photo credit: Eric Stachowich

URSU addresses what it calls ‘spurious’ rumours about SUV it purchased

The Carillon recently talked to various students about their students’ union and pretty much everyone brought up the University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU) car.

The URSU car (a sports utility vehicle, to be precise) is a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe that the students’ union bought from Taylor Motors in 2022.

The purchase has spurred rumours, speculation and debate in the years since, much of it online.

Why does the students’ union need a car, anyway? How much did it cost? And where is it?

Now, the students’ union is talking about it – a little bit. It replied to what it called “a recent spurious rumour” about the SUV in an April 30, 2025, news release titled URSU Responds to Fraud Allegations.

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe that URSU bought from Taylor Motors in 2022 is not missing, it’s not registered in another province, it’s sitting in the University of Regina parking lot right now. -URSU news release

So where is URSU’S SUV?

“The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe that URSU bought from Taylor Motors in 2022 is not missing, it’s not registered in another province, it’s sitting in the University of Regina parking lot right now,” the release said.

The release further elaborated that, “Part of this misinformation is due to our own lack of communication and transparency with our members, which we commit to improving, but we also encourage our members to ask what evidence is being provided for claims that they read about.”

After the release landed in our in-box, the Carillon went looking for the SUV.

Our staff spent the first two days searching for the car with no luck. But on the third day we spotted a car that matched the description in the Riddell Centre parking lot: a white Hyundai Santa Fe, several years old, in excellent condition (although in need of a car wash). The licence plate holder was from Taylor Motors.

Was this the fabled URSU car? We believe so.

Case closed? Not by a longshot. the Carillon has a number of questions that we hope to interview an URSU spokesperson

One online post said the Hyundai was used for “organizational work.” But what does that mean?

We wanted to share URSU’s side of the story, especially in light of their commitment to be more transparent. We attempted to organize an interview, but they said they needed to reschedule.

(Editor’s note: As the Carillon was to be published, URSU said they would answer some of our questions by email. We will update when we find out more.)

We do not look to tarnish anyone’s reputation, but when allegations are made and students ask questions it is our duty to inform people about what is going on. –the Carillon

They deserve an opportunity to clarify the facts and debunk the rumours. We the students deserve the right to know what our fees are really being used for.

Students’ unions are supposed to be the voice of the students and offer support. They advocate for student rights, offer funding to important campus organizations and clubs, and provide assistance during disputes with the university.

URSU does serve an important role to this university. We do not look to tarnish anyone’s reputation, but when allegations are made and students ask questions it is our duty to inform people about what is going on.

Students offer views on URSU spending

We got a taste of student expectations recently in a series of interviews on campus.

“I think the major role of a student union should be to support students with access to any resources necessary for them to succeed, “ said Rigit Srijitare, a U of R marketing major.

Srijitare said he was familiar with the URSU car issue. When it comes to using student money, Srijitare believes that the student union “should be as transparent as possible, so everyone can understand why the purchases are happening.”

That’s a sentiment the Carillon can get behind. We believe that every person and organization who is involved with this campus deserves the right to speak up, raise concerns and get answers.

Other students echoed Srijitare’s concerns.

“They need to reduce their charges and maybe there is no purpose of the student union,” said a second-year computer science major who asked that his name not be published.

As an international student, he felt URSU was not doing enough to help his fellow international students in the event of being accused of plagiarism and other forms of academic misconduct.

That same student (whose name is known to the Carillon) also stated he had been following the online posts about the Hyundai and saw “no need for them to have a car.”

With files from Eric Stachowich