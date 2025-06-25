Does Gen Z consider old to be gold?

The U of R’s film department has always showcased old movies, like this poster from an event in 1999. Photo credit: Eric Stachowich

What does the newer generation think about the older cinema

After a lively discussion at the Carillon headquarters that involved a statement about how Gen Z does not like to watch older films (more than 35 years old), I sought to investigate whether the claim was indeed true.

As an avid film enthusiast, I have watched many classics, across all genres, timeframes and styles. I have watched nearly all the Academy Award Best Picture winning films, including It Happened One Night,(1934), Casablanca (1943), All About Eve (1950), The Godfather (1972), and Kramer V. Kramer (1979) and others like Sunset Boulevard(1950), Rebecca (1940) and the Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948).

But what about Gen Z in general?

I decided to go around campus, and reach out to fellow classmates and peers to ask whether or not they like watching older movies to determine the accuracy of the claim our colleague made.

Some said yes

Some respondents stated that if they were to watch an older movie, it would be one that they can relate to such as the Breakfast Club (1985) and Sixteen Candles (1984) both being 80s classics made by director John Hughes.

Other respondents had similar opinions, citing some old Disney live action films such as Bedknobs and Broomsticks and classic musicals like The Sound of Music (1965) and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954).

Another common response were films from popular franchises, what many would consider to be “timeless”, the most popular ones being Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

A personal DVD collection, from a Gen Z movie lover, which shows films as old as 1942 and new as 2022. Photo credit: Eric Stachowich

Others were not as keen

Some respondents who said no, said they simply don’t watch a whole lot of films in general, and their interest in films appeared limited.

Others said they just tend to stick to the newer ones, sometimes out of convenience on streaming services, as they can often find newer films on the commonly streamed platforms.

Seeking the opinions of an expert

Mark Wihak is a professor of film production at the University of Regina, who has worked with many Gen Z students. Wihak said that he has had a lot of Gen Z students who said they enjoy watching older films in their spare time.

“Some go really deep into pursuing work in genres or by particular directors. Those students tend to be the best filmmakers too, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence,” said Wihak.

Films have been around since 1895, and thus there is a wide catalog of films for people including Gen Z, to watch.

“Many of the greatest and most popular films ever made were made before 1989 so if you like movies it would be odd not to want to watch some of them,” said Wihak.

Another common claim is that people sometimes associate black and white films as being old. Wihak states that “some contemporary filmmakers choose to shoot in black and white, e.g. Ida,My Winnipeg, Frances Ha, Roma, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,so black and white is not just a historic thing.”

Wihak believes that the apparent dislike for older movies is not an objective Gen Z thing.

“I don’t think this is just a Gen Z thing though. When I was a film student in the late 20th century, I had classmates who didn’t understand why we were watching films from the 1940s and 50s. Some people just aren’t curious about things like that, and that’s too bad. They really miss out on a lot of amazing stuff,” he said.

Conclusion

Authors’s thoughts on the subject

I do enjoy watching newer films as much as the next person. Going to a theater and feeling the environment while watching a film like Mad Max: Fury Road,Dune 2, Top Gun: Maverick, and Oppenheimer brings me joy. All of these more recent films are stunning movies that make the experience of each unique. I will be the first to admit, if you are looking for pure fun and adrenaline, the newer ones are not only more accessible, but up to date.

But there are plenty of older movies where the effects can still hold up or if you feel they do not, you can certainly appreciate the times they were made in. Films from the 1980s such as Aliens and Star Wars Episode V: the Empire Strikes Back are extremely well made movies worth watching. Even older ones like 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Planet of The Apes (1968) and the Bridge on the River Kwai (1957), are all excellent films both visually and audibly.

I encourage all generations to broaden their artistic horizons and not limit them because they may perceive something as being out of date. You are robbing yourself of the opportunity to find something that brings you joy and passion. I remember when I watched the 1930 film All Quiet on the Western Front, in high school I was like many of my peers. I didn’t want to watch this old film our teacher made us watch, but after the movie I remember thinking “wow this is from 1930?” I still consider it to be one of the greatest war films ever made and it even inspired a German remake in 2022.

If you’re not going to listen to me, then listen to someone who shares my passion for film and has had the opportunity to both study and teach it.

“I can’t imagine not being curious about the way people used to talk and dress and behave and the way cities and cars used to look. Movies are the closest thing we have to time machines; why wouldn’t you want to visit the past to see what it was like?,”said Wihak.

Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple Tv, Tubi and so on have enabled us to easily watch films from all time periods, from the comfort of our home. The Archer library also has a variety of streaming databases available for all students to use anytime. I strongly recommend making use of the available services and exploring the classics.

I think based on what I gathered from the students, and with Wihak’s help, I can conclude that my colleague may have been right about his cases, but certainly Gen Z does like to watch older movies.