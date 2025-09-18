Chronic stress: the not-so-silent villain

Consider the fact that you might be under stress and not just under the weather. Photo credit: Tita Huang from HWG Hore Hore, melindakn from Gambar Melinda Kusuma, nadja-atelier, AuraiDesigns from WildGallant Graphics, & Anastasia via Canva manip. by Annika Hadden

Stop being the frog in boiling water

As the fall semester gets rolling, students have to deal with class deadlines, exams, and packed schedules. Wouldn’t it be lovely if the stress ended there? For a lot of students, their lives are disrupted by these ongoing problems and lead to chronic stress.

Chronic stress should not be taken lightly

Chronic stress is a prolonged and constant feeling of stress that can impede on our ability to live a fuller life. FP Canada found that 42 per cent of Canadians reported that their financial situation is a major stressor. Our financial situation can contribute to developing chronic stress when we are constantly thinking about the cost of living, debt, saving money, or dealing with unexpected expenses. Both genetics and our environment impact our ability to deal with stress. The University of Regina’s Dr. Natasha Gallant explained, “genetics may lead to a higher predisposition to being more sensitive to certain stressors. If you don’t have exposure to those stressors in your environment, then you won’t develop that stress response.’’

Individuals dealing with chronic stress can feel physical symptoms like pain, headaches, muscle tension, and fatigue. They might have changes in their appetite and sleep patterns, feel anxious or sad, or have trouble focusing. Gallant describes it as a cycle that leads to physical and mental symptoms producing more stress. “We really want to address the stress by using stress management and coping strategies like establishing sleep hygiene, eating healthy, and accessing psychological services if needed,’’ she said.

It is important to remember that there are consequences to long-term stress, since it can disturb our normal bodily function and make us prone to other diseases. “Chronic stress can lead to increased risk to develop conditions like high cholesterol or high blood pressure,’’ warned Gallant. “These conditions can lead to higher risk for chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, or chronic pain.’’ It can also trigger mental health issues like depression and anxiety.

Caregivers need to be cared for too

When it comes to these symptoms of long-term stress, primary caregivers are there for us; they provide care for others that aren’t able to help themselves, maybe due to declining health or other medical conditions. Caregivers, however, can feel increased stress from long periods of caregiving. They might not have a choice but to take on the role, leading to feelings of loneliness and helplessness. The constant demands of their role can lead to chronic stress and feelings of burnout. Gallant says caregivers can get joy and satisfaction from helping out a loved one, but they can be at risk for anxiety, depression, and stress themselves. “As you’re taking care of other individuals, sometimes your own mental and physical needs don’t get the attention they need,” she pointed out.

Stress amongst students

Nurse practitioner and U of R alumnus Cherry Sachdeva said she has already seen an influx of students visiting the Student Wellness Centre (the centre) since the fall semester started. Sachdeva said that, because of the diverse population on campus, there are many kinds of stressors that arise for students. For international students, there is stress in adjusting to the new environment. Sachdeva claimed that they encounter loneliness and isolation.

“They’re not used to the Canadian education system and they don’t realize [the stress] is building up, then comes November and [they come here] to talk about not passing their midterm.”

Cultural sensitivity and collaborative decision making is important

She also noticed that, especially for domestic students, there are a lot of undiagnosed mental health issues. “I’ve seen [for] a lot of domestic students, [they] have had these issues since they were teenagers but never seeked medical attention because their parents think it’s normal,’’ she shared.

Sachdeva says that a good insight on cultural sensitivity and collaborative decision-making with the patient can improve the mental health treatment and yield good results. For Sachdeva, “active listening is the most important therapeutic communication skill.”

“I have seen [patients] say their parents are orthodox and wouldn’t want them to start on medication, but if [the patient] thinks they need it and they’re capable of making their own decision, then we help them.”

If you have a stomach ache or a fever, you take tylenol! Same with mental health. It shouldn’t be treated [with] stigma. If you have concerns, then get help. -Cherry Sachdeva

Support available on campus

The centre sets students up for success. “We will help set up accommodations if they need extra time for a test, then their grades won’t fall apart.’’

The centre offers screenings for mental health conditions and accessibility support for their patients. They can refer to Student Mental Health services if they are unable to afford counselling off-campus. Sachdeva says if they have exhausted these options but the patient is feeling really low, with the individual’s permission, the centre can arrange for in-patient psychiatric hospitalization. ‘’If they agree, we can call EMS and talk to an on-call psychiatrist,’’ she noted.

Individualized assessments are done to personalize each care treatment. They take into account other family or medical history.

“The first assessment is sixty minutes, and we use rating scales approved by the Canadian Mental Health Association,” said Sachdeva. Their first line of treatment is Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and non-drug treatment options like: physical activity, healthy eating, counseling, mindfulness and meditation, and developing coping skills with self-help materials. For example, the Online Therapy Unit is a free therapy course that students can do at their own pace. If the stressors are getting too extreme, then pharmaceutical therapy management can be offered upon individualized assessment. However, Sachdeva advised that “if you incorporate [non-drug treatment] intervention along with pharmacotherapy, it provides optimal and maximum effectiveness.’’

Seeking help is essential

She urges students to take advantage of the centre before their concerns get worse. “If you have a stomach ache or a fever, you take tylenol! Same with mental health. It shouldn’t be treated [with] stigma. If you have concerns, then get help,’’ Sachdeva asserted.

Stress can stem from one’s financial situation, a demanding job, a new environment, or relationships. It takes courage to be honest with yourself about the amount of stress you’re under. By taking proactive measures and seeking help, you can shield yourself from further stress and future health complications. If you are in need of urgent care or intervention, go to the nearest hospital or contact 911 or 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline.