Cadmus Delorme ‘filled with joy’ to be appointed university chancellor

Former chief of Cowessess First Nation began a 3-year term on July 1

Cadmus Delorme, a business operator and former chief of Cowessess First Nation with long ties to the University of Regina, will be the U of R’s next chancellor.

Delorme’s three-year term as the tenth chancellor began on July 1.

“I was filled with joy and honour and duty to serve,” Delorme told the Carillon in an interview, recalling the moment when he learned he would follow in Pam Klein’s footsteps.

“I hope to fill the shoes that she has been so amazing in,” he said.

Concerns about artificial intelligence

Delorme believes the university senate – the body responsible for academic matters – has done a great job, but changes are needed in the way education is being delivered.

One thing he touched on was the growing influence of artificial intelligence on academic matters.

“AI is here now. How do we make sure our graduates that leave and exit the University of Regina are up to date on how AI works?”

Another area that Delorme wants to address is reconciliation.

Reconciliation is a process that involves establishing a respectful and mutually beneficial relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. It also entails recognizing past injustices such as the residential school system and a commitment to address them.

Delorme says he wants to make sure all graduates of the university understand what reconciliation means.

“As Canadians, when we get our degrees … what role are we going to play with our tools and our talent to advance reconciliation in our country?” said Delorme.

The Carillon also asked Delorme about the U of R’s initiative announced in 2020 about “Indigenizing the classroom.”

Delorme said Indigenization consists of taking Indigenous ideologies, cultures, structures and making these things core to how you operate.

But his vision of Indigenization differs from that of former university president Vianne Timmons.

During her time at the U of R, Timmons described Indigenization as meaning everything from acknowledging the land as being Indigenous lands to renaming or naming places after Indigenous figures.

In a 2018 interview with the Globe and Mail newspaper, she elaborated on additional aspects:

“It can mean incorporating traditional knowledge into the curriculum or be just plain common sense by revising policies to accommodate traditional ceremonies such as smudging.”

In his Carillon interview, Delorme noted Indigenization is what’s already happening at First Nations University of Canada.

He said that the focus on reconciliation at U of R makes sense.

“We want both of them, but realistically, we [the U of R] do reconciliation and how we can walk in both worlds, that Indigenous world and that Canadian world,” said Delorme.

Asked about other areas of interest he will focus on as chancellor, Delorme mentioned international students, helping all students adjust to the changing world, and making sure students understand the economy.

President has praise for Delorme

University president Jeff Keshen believes Delorme’s close ties to the institution, and work on Indigenous reconciliation and inclusion made him the ideal choice.

“Cadmus’ deep ties to our institution, combined with his expertise in governance and profound commitment to education and reconciliation, make him an inspired – and inspiring – choice to serve as chancellor,” Keshen said in a news release.

Cadmus Delorme, chancellor Pam Klein, honorary degree recipient Lillian Dyck and U of R president Jeff Keshen were on the podium at the spring 2025 convocation in June. Photo credit: U of R Photography

So what is a chancellor, anyway?

Chancellors serve the university in multiple ways. They are voting members on the board of governors, serve as a community representative of the university and oversee the academic welfare of the institution.

They also participate in ceremonies at the university, including chairing spring and fall convocation ceremonies and are considered the spokesperson for the university senate.

Deep roots with the university

Delorme has been associated with this institution for 15 years, in different capacities. He’s a graduate of the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy (located at both the U of R and the U of S) and received a Master’s degree in public administration. He has also served previously chair of the university’s board of directors.

University chancellor is an unpaid position, but a challenging one. He notes he still has his day job running a business as well as being a father and a husband.

He’s in his early 40s, but says he feels young in spirit.

“I look like a student,” Delorme said with a chuckle.