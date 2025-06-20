Big changes in store for Regina Red Sox baseball team

Team to go private, for-profit starting in fall 2025

The future of Canada’s oldest baseball team has suddenly become more interesting.

It was recently announced that the Red Sox are being purchased by Queen City Sports and Entertainment, the company which also owns the Regina Pats. The deal, which is expected to close on Oct. 1, is generating excitement among fans as well as people within the organization.

The deal marks the move for the team from a public, non-profit organization to private ownership. People with the Sox organization are hopeful that the move brings in new ventures for the club, including a new arena.

Head coach pumped about the news

Red Sox director of baseball operations and head coach Rye Pothakos was excited upon hearing the news of the team’s sale.

“I’m very pleased about what has transpired. The future is bright for the Regina Red Sox,” said Pothakos.

Sharon Clarke serves as the club’s executive director. In an interview, she explained the plan going forward.

“We don’t believe that our non-profit, not-for-profit works anymore and we’re not able to operate the same way,” she said.

For Clarke, the primary thing that the team needs is a new stadium. Currie Field is where the team currently plays and it has a capacity for around 1,200 people (but they have been able to fit 1,700 in, including standing areas).

“The stadium is too small and is in desperate need of some repair and such,” said Clarke.

The team’s budget continues to rise and in order for the team to truly prosper, Clarke believes that they need a stadium with a capacity of approximately 3,500 people.

“We are making as much money from that stadium as we can,” said Clarke.

Red Sox turning heads on the diamond

The team has had an impressive start to the year (as of June 17) with nine wins and five losses. They currently sit in third place in the Western Canadian Baseball League’s east division, behind the Medicine Hat Mavericks and their rival the Saskatoon Berries.

Pothakos has attributed the team’s success to several different reasons in addition to having the right mix of new and veteran players.

“We have a real professional group. Guys that love the game. They all work hard,” said Pothakos.

He has particularly enjoyed the opportunity to coach younger players.

“They’re full of optimism, which is great. You know, their future is bright. It’s all ahead of them and their dreams. You hear them talking about their dreams and what they want to do and what they aspire to be,” he said.

He added that they fill him with youthfulness and keep him invigorated.

Right now the team is sporting a 32-man roster, with seven Canadian players and one more on the way. Pothakos believes that a big reason behind their recent success lies in that they’ve been able to bring in a great variety of players and improved their leadership core.

He emphasized that everyone on the team is vocal about winning, and highlighted the positive influence that the veteran Red Sox outfielder Jackson Syring has had on the team.

Rye Pothakos, the current head coach and director of player operations, is currently serving in his 10th season with the team. Photo credit: Regina Red Rox

Game day atmosphere unlike other Regina sporting events

Want to attend a game this season? Ticket prices range from $15-$18 for adults, $5 for 6-14 year olds and for children aged five and under, it is free. The club also offers a family pack, where a family of up to three children can enjoy the ballgame for $37. To put that into perspective, $37 is the average price for an adult to attend a Regina Pats game.

“I think it’s a very intimate family experience. It’s all about small-town Saskatchewan and going to watch the local teams with a little bit more excitement and a little bit of entertainment value. But I think people really enjoy just walking in and feeling the energy, and it’s great. And it’s a really high-quality ball,” said Clarke.

Clarke believes that the quality of play is close to that of pro baseball and that all of the Red Sox players have ambitions of being drafted by a Major League Baseball franchise.

“Pothakos hopes his team can keep it up and cap off what has been an exciting time for both their current team and the future of the organization.” -Eric Stachowich

Red Sox hoping to build on momentum

Saskatchewan has had a rich history in the sport, including the All-American Girls League in the 1940s, the Indian Head Rockets (a team made up of African-American and Latino players) in the ‘50s and the Red Sox themselves.

The team’s roots go back to 1913.

But Pothakos has seen growth in interest just in the last decade or so, including the new ballparks built in communities across the province.

“The skill level is getting better. There’s a lot of kids playing college baseball from Saskatchewan,” said Pothakos.

Pothakos hopes his team can keep the momentum going on what has been an exciting time for the Red Sox.