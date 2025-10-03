Athletics in action: how to catch a game

You don’t have to be on the field to get involved in university sports! Photo credit: Yzabelle Jose, omeris, via Canva, manipulated by Annika Hadden

Get the 4-1-1 on where all the fun athletic events are on and off campus!

It is very well advertised that University of Regina (UofR) students get into athletic events for free, but there seems to be little information out there as to where these events are held or how students can actually get into them. While many take place on campus, some of the biggest events on the athletic calendar happen off campus. Let’s find out where to find an athlete.

Rams Football – Liebel field and Mosaic stadium

Liebel field, located in Douglas Park, most often the host for Regina Minor Football and the Regina Thunder programs, also hosts the Rams for two of their four home games in the schedule.

Liebel has a large parking capacity, bleacher seating, a canteen with standard football game food, an alcohol booth, and washrooms. The atmosphere is very college football-esque with an intimate seating arrangement for students.

Mosaic stadium, home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, is located in Regina’s Real District. It serves as the location of the other two Rams games in their home season. The stadium is also going to be the location for this year’s Vanier Cup, the national championship being hosted by the Rams in November.

Mosaic shares a parking lot with the Brandt Centre and Co-operators Centre, which means that during the hockey season, parking can be congested. When hosting a Rams game, the Stadium only opens select sections of the stadium. It can be strange watching a football game with 95 per cent of the stadium empty, but at least they have proper seats instead of bleachers for those sitting down.

For students who want to take in a Rams game but don’t feel like driving, the university provides bus transportation for both locations.

Women’s Cougars Soccer – UofR Turf field

The UofR’s turf field is located right on campus, and the women’s soccer program is the only one that holds their athletic events on the turf.

Though it’s close to home, the turf has a very similar atmosphere to Liebel field. The seating is bleacher style and creates that close-to-the-action atmosphere that students love! Those wanting to attend events on the turf don’t even have to worry about transportation as it is within walking distance from most major parking lots on campus.

Women’s Volleyball and Men’s and Women’s Basketball – UofR Centre for Kinesiology Health and Sport Gym (CKHS)

Located in the university’s kinesiology building, the gym is situated in between the atrium and the hall leading to the education building. The large facility is perfect for a great basketball game.

The stadium-style seats pull down to create the closed court and are more comfortable than bleacher-style seating. It is also right inside one of the biggest buildings on campus, so all amenities are right there. With off-campus transportation being irrelevant, events in the gym are ideal for students living on campus.

Men’s and Women’s Hockey – The Co-operators Centre

Located across from Mosaic Stadium on the north side, The Co-operators Centre is a massive facility that will get any hockey fan stoked. The five-rink facility houses the Cougars on the second floor, where there is spacious stadium-style seating.

In the centre are many food vendors including Subway, Booster Juice with classic rink food and alcohol. There is also a pro shop for travelling ice sport athletes.

The building shares a parking lot with both Mosaic stadium and Brandt Centre meaning that, once again, it can be pretty congested there during the busy season. If you are driving yourself, prepare to walk a short distance in the prairie winter weather.

As for other athletics that come out of the university and are put on display, the track and field and cross country teams as well as the golf and curling teams both hold events outside of Regina. All dates for upcoming athletic events can be found on the university’s athletics website.