National Indigenous Peoples Day: A day of recognition and celebration

People of various ages and backgrounds gathered in Regina’s Victoria Park to recognize Indigenous ways of life



National Indigenous Peoples Day was June 21, and as usual there were a variety of events going on in the run-up to the big day celebrating the cultures and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people.

In Regina on the Friday before, there were ceremonies and speeches in Victoria Park, but also bannock, jigging, music, art and jewelry displays.

There were lots of Indigenous artists, leaders, and musical acts such as Erroll Kinistino and the Dog River Band but there were also many non-Indigenous people who gathered in support.

The importance of the day

Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski attended his first National Indigenous Peoples Day event as mayor.

“The City of Regina owes its strength and vibrancy to these lands, home to diverse Indigenous peoples whose ancestors have cared for this territory for generations,” Bachynski said in a speech.

He added that he is thankful for the support he’s received from the Indigenous community.

“I’ve been welcomed with open hearts and an eagerness to share cultures, ideas, knowledge and lived experiences and for that I’m so incredibly grateful,” he said.

Also in attendance were acting police chief Lorilee Davies, Fire Chief, Layne Jackson, and members of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly.

Kristy Derksen drove nine hours to showcase her art at this year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day event. Photo credit: Eric Stachowich

Reconciliation a recurring theme

Reconciliation was one of the main talking points at the ceremony.

Bachynski recognized all the traumas Indigenous peoples have endured and commended them on their resilience.

“True reconciliation requires ongoing commitment and should not be seen as a destination, but rather a journey that we should all embrace,” said Bachynski.

Indigenous people at the event echoed Bachynski’s sentiments on reconciliation. Many attendees and artists voiced the belief it is not only a day for celebration, but for recognition of past injustices and the need for a brighter future.

“It’s a part of reconciliation. It’s just getting us out there and bringing people together and just connecting and reconnecting with our indigeneity,” said Kristy Derksen, a Dene Métis artist attending the event.

Some recognised it as a day of unity, a day for all Indigenous peoples to come together. “On National Indigenous Peoples Day, we think of all of the groups, ” said Jackie Taypotat, another Indigenous artist in attendance.

Others such as Carol Romano and Cassandra Webber see it as a day to remind themselves of their heritage and culture.

“Indigenous Peoples Day for me is just a day of volunteering, getting to see everybody and just getting to embrace your culture,” said Webber.

“Today is really special,” said Chelsea Steenbock, who has served as local chair for National Indigenous Peoples Day for the past two years.

“It gives us the opportunity to have everybody together on the land … and it’s a way for all of us to gather and see people we haven’t seen in a little while.”

Steenbock also views the event as a time for reconciliation.

To her, reconciliation means “we are welcome with open arms for full and equitable participation within the community – that we don’t have any barriers to participation anymore.”

Showcasing Indigenous art and culture

Cassandra Webber serves as the president for the SaskTel Indigenous employees network and her table was selling art cards made by local students.

“So right now we have cards from Balfour and I think maybe McDermid in there,” Webber said. “We take all the money that we earn and we actually donate it back to the schools to … help pay for their art supplies.”

Kristy Derksen is a Dene Métis artist from Buffalo Narrows. She was excited to see that Indigenous art is becoming more mainstream in Canadian society.

Derksen says her culture as inspiration for her art and uses animals associated with the area. “We try to use every piece of the animal. So we make moose hide. We use the hair from the moose to make art. We also use caribou hair… and fish scales,” she said.

This is something that she wants people to know, that their art uses “natural products and things that have always been around.”

Taypotat is another artist who is inspired by her Indigenous heritage.

“My art reflects pride and tradition from my Métis culture,” said Taypotat. Some of the things she uses reflective of the culture are brain tanned caribou and moose and the five-petal flower.

Taypotat added some of the things that can set Métis art apart include activities and art forms such as jigging, dance and foods.

First-time attendee Carol Romano was excited to share her culture and art – including traditional Indigenous dress, ceremonies, dances and foods – with people from other countries.

Romano also takes inspiration from other cultures, citing the Ukrainian scarf as an inspiration.

“That is where I get my colors. They’re very vibrant, right?,” she said.

Meanwhile, Steenbock was also giving a shout-out to the performers at the event.

“The Buffalo Boys are a local group. They do a lot of teaching and educating of youth. Joseph Desiree is an amazing fiddler. He’s playing right now, so when you have him in the background, it’s lovely.”

Chelsea Steenbock, one of the chairs of National Indigenous Peoples day, who is in her second year as the Regina chair. Photo credit: Eric Stachowich

A path forward

Steenbock says she is excited to see Indigenous art becoming more mainstream and accepted in broader society, while Romano says it’s important to keep the momentum going.

“I think we just have to be a little bit more boisterous and pushing ourselves in front of the line,” Romano said.

Many non-Indigenous people, including Jillian Hamm, attended the event to volunteer, learn, support and enjoy Indigenous cultures and ways of life.

“We often really hyper-focus on the negative and the awful things that happen, which is important to talk about, but it’s also important to talk about how amazing Indigenous people are,” Hamm said.

Hamm views such events as the celebration in Victoria Park as both a fun time and a time to make strides to a brighter future.

“I think, honestly, not only my generation, but especially I’d say the older generation is having to sit with uncomfortable feelings and uncomfortable conversation,” she said. “I think [what] holds back a lot of people is that they’re not willing to listen and, you know, be exposed to the reality of things.”

The event in the park was a way to commemorate the importance of Indigenous culture, art and livelihoods in our society.

There have been recognisable attempts to right the wrongs of the past and move to a brighter future. Speakers and attendees said strides have been taken and they will continue.