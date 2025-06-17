2025 University of Regina grads look back on their university experiences

Some say they wish they had studied more or partied more

After multiple years of tireless efforts, more than 2,400 students at the University of Regina convocated this spring. Convocation day was a day of celebration and reminiscence for the graduating class.

Over three days from June 11 to June 13, students across all faculties received their respective degrees and congregated after. Graduates were able to share their accomplishments with friends, family, fellow graduates, and others during this year’s spring convocation. Some graduating students spoke to the Carillon and shared their thoughts regarding advice for first year students, things they would change about their time at the university, and things they will miss most about university life.

What they would have changed

“I would have probably tried to be more outgoing myself and just like making those good connections even with faculty and staff,” said Jaz Lin Deneiko, who graduated from the faculty of business.

“I know it’s a cliche; just spend more time with friends,” said accounting major and bachelor of business administration graduate Josh Haczkewicz.

“Probably would have spent more time studying. More time studying and getting more involved with the extracurriculars. And get to know my classmates, get to know my professors a little bit better,” said Jalen Edwards, a Cougars basketball player and recipient of a bachelor of arts (with a major in English and a minor in history).

Other graduates believe they found the perfect way to be successful academically while maintaining an active social life and participating in extracurriculars.

“Nothing, I don’t think there’s anything I would change,” said faculty of business graduate Cooper Anderson.

Josh Haczkewicz is one of over 2,000 students who convocated at spring convocation. Photo credit: Michele Haczkewicz

Advice to first years

Many graduates were happy to pass along advice to first-year students. A majority of them said that the rookies should be getting the most out of the campus experience by doing lots of extracurricular activities. Whether it be athletics, clubs, social events, volunteer work or anything else they may find intriguing.

“My one piece of advice to new students would be to take part in extracurriculars, mingle around, make sure you are going beyond your classes because that’s where you learn the most,” said Azba Malek, who majored in marketing and graduated with a bachelor in business.

Graduating students also emphasized the importance of maintaining a proper balance between academics and fun.

“Study hard, get involved, do a bunch of stuff on campus – that makes your studying easier,” said Nathan Meili, another business graduate.

Alison Wood, who obtained a bachelor of business administration degree, also believes that students should try new things and put themselves out there.

“I joined clubs and teams so that’s a big part of it,” said Wood.

What they will miss the most and their favourite memories

“I would say definitely just the time that I spent outside my class, with participating in different competitions, being a part of like different student clubs and societies, because I feel like that’s where I learned the most and I made most friends,” said Malek.

University is also a time where many students form lifelong friendships and meet lots of new people. For many, they will miss seeing their closest of friends on a regular basis.

“I think just spending time with friends – like, everyone has the same interests as you and just working towards the same thing. Some of the best times of your life are here at university, I would say,” said Haczkewicz.

“My friends, seeing them every day. It’s awesome. But now that everyone’s working, you don’t see them as often,” said Meili.

One of the prevailing themes is that it is good to get involved and form friendships. Many of these graduates did just that and now have a degree as a symbol of their hard work academically. The social aspects, however, also played a key role in their success. Even though these students came here to study, it is quite clear that the friendships, sports, clubs, and other extracurricular activities played a big role in shaping their professional lives and getting their respective university degrees.

“I love the people. I love the athletics program as well as my teammates and a lot of the professors in the classes I really enjoyed as well,” said Edwards when asked what he will miss the most. It was with his basketball teammates where he had one of his fondest memories of his time at university.

“We had a big win against the University of Saskatchewan in my first year here. We ended up winning by about 5 or 6. It was a really close game. We pulled it out. The stands were packed. It was really fun,” he said.

Farewell

As the students graduated, some may have set foot in the university for the last time, some may come back and pursue another degree or work in the school. However, it is the memories, friendships, educational experiences, sports, extracurricular activities and other activities that will forever make their experiences memorable. Spring 2025 convocation is over, and over 2,000 students have now become part of the University of Regina alumni.