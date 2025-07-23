2025 Alumni and Sports Hall of Fame recipients announced

Distinguished U of R alumni (from left) Lisa McIntyre, Merelda Fiddler-Potter and Amy Richter are among the 2025 Alumni and Sports Hall of Fame award recipients. Photo credit: U of R Photography

Distinguished U of R alumni (from left) Lisa McIntyre, Merelda Fiddler-Potter and Amy Richter are among the 2025 Alumni and Sports Hall of Fame award recipients. Photo credit: U of R Photography

Eight former University of Regina academics and athletes recognized

The University of Regina alumni award and sports awards ceremonies have merged into a single event called the University of Regina Alumni Awards and Sports Hall of Fame.

Six graduates from the university have been chosen to receive the alumni awards and two former athletes will be inducted into the University of Regina Sports Hall of Fame.

Award recipients this year include longtime former MP and cabinet minister Ralph Goodale and retired NFL punter Jon Ryan.

The Carillon interviewed three of this year’s recipients: Merelda Fiddler-Potter, Lisa McIntyre and Amy Richter.

Journalist, professor Merelda Fiddler-Potter

“I don’t think when I was starting out, I ever thought I would win awards. And so becoming a Vanier Scholar, doing all of these other things, it’s just good that they’re recognizing the work,” said Merelda Fiddler-Potter

Fiddler-Potter is an assistant professor at First Nations University of Canada and is also a recipient of the 2025 Distinguished Professional Achievement Award.

In 1999, she graduated with a bachelor of arts in journalism degree and went on to work as a reporter and producer for CBC.

In 2022, she completed her PhD in public policy at the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.

In an interview, she said getting the alumni award was a little extra special since she had put in much time and effort at this institution.

“It felt like some actual recognition of the role that journalism and communications play, in a different way, of course, but the role that those two things play in our world and in society,” she said.

She is also focused on strengthening Indigenous identity and how the media can continue to prioritize Indigenous issues. She is pleased that the U of R has Lori Campbell as the Vice-President for Indigenous Engagement, a position she has held since 2021.

“I think one of the things that I find that is really valuable and really important, is the idea of having those spaces (spaces for Indigenous peoples on campus, for their use) for ourselves as well. And, you know, when we’re talking about what that looks like, and what that means to us, and how we want to see it,” she said.

She also mentioned being happy to see the FNUniv launch their own Indigenous journalism and communications program in 2024-25.

“When I worked at CBC, the most important project I worked on was the town hall responding to the original launch of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” Fiddler-Potter said.

She recalled that over 300 people were packed into the CBC’s galleria. It was from there that “the first real conversation I had ever heard broadcast on both TV and on radio about residential schools in the TRC.”

As a student at the university her favourite experience was working on her PhD. She coveted the opportunity to work on communication, as well as journalism initiatives that helped spread awareness for Indigenous issues and make people aware of their culture.

“I am always going to value that experience because it was so meaningful, but also because the graduate school was a perfect place for me to do that kind of work and be part of all of that,” she said.

She also took a moment to thank her friends and colleagues who helped her get to this point in her career including Kathleen McNutt and Danette Starblanket from Johnson Shoyama Graduate School for Public Policy. Fiddler-Potter thanked Michael Atkinson and Murray Fulton for their contributions in establishing Johnson Shoyama.

“Those two taught me a lot of things about public policy and, and how it sort of worked, and the theory behind it… and it really just sort of opened my eyes about what was possible,” said Fiddler-Potter.

Lisa McIntyre known for work on Globe Theatre board

Lisa McIntyre is this year’s recipient of the Humanitarian and Community Service Award.

“I think at first I was in shock. And my second thought was, I’m not sure if I’ve done enough to deserve the award. And then of course, I was totally honoured to be awarded this amongst all the past winners and even the other recipients this year of the other awards,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre graduated with a bachelors of business administration in 2012 and a master of business administration degree in 2017. She currently serves as the owner and chief operating officer of the Optical Shoppe.

“I think there’s still so many great people who come from the University of Regina that it’s really an honour to get it from the U of R and be recognized by somewhere that you put a lot of time and effort into,” McIntyre said.

As a business graduate, she attended the Hill School of Business, where she became more involved in the community.

“The culture of the business school was so great for being able to get involved and be in the community,” McIntyre said.

She added that the U of R is really integrated into the community, making it beneficial for students to want to work in Saskatchewan after they complete their degrees.

“I think it was just always part of my life. I was very fortunate to go to Luther College High School, where pretty much everyone has to be involved,” she said.

Early on, she was involved with planning community events such as galas and helping the city’s homeless and anyone else who may be in need of assistance.

McIntyre has also been a part of the Globe Theatre board for the last decade and is very proud of her efforts in opening the $45 million renovated theatre.

Additionally, she’s been involved with the YWCA Regina’s capital campaign and served as the 2022 Grey Cup Festival’s co-chair.

“I find it really fulfilling to see other people get joy out of the work that I’ve put in. And so with the theatre, we recently performed Bring It On, and so just seeing young kids enjoying the theatre and coming out and seeing something new that they haven’t seen for the first time is amazing,” she said.

She found it heartwarming to see thousands of people enjoying the Grey Cup Festival, which were the ceremonies and activities that came with Regina hosting the event in 2022.

“While there’s lots of ups and downs and hard work that goes into it, it’s so amazing to have the community really thrive off of the work that you do.”

McIntyre recognizes that university students have a lot of things to do like study for exams and attend classes but she believes that they can make a little time for participating in things they are passionate about.

“I think if you start at one day a month, or if you find something you’re passionate about, you can do a couple hours a month,” said McIntyre.

She added that students should find something that drives them.

“Whatever your entry point is into volunteering, and whatever time commitment you can provide it, I would say do it. So a couple hours a month is great, and find your passion and let it grow from there,” she said.

Engineer Amy Richter maintains her U of R connection

Professional engineer Amy Richter is being honoured with the Outstanding Young Alumni award.. After receiving bachelor of applied science degree in 2015, she went on to complete a masters of applied science in 2017 and doctorate in Philosophy and Environmental Systems Engineering in 2021.

“I got a call one day from the president of the university and I just, I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said Richter upon learning she would receive the award.

Like the other recipients, Richter says she is grateful to receive something from this university specifically.

“It feels like it’s really full circle for me … I did my bachelor’s degree, my master’s degree and my doctoral degree at the university and I developed a lot of great relationships,” she said.

Richter is now working with the government of Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment and she has been relishing the opportunity to serve the people of this province.

“There’s something really special about Saskatchewan in general, and just the people of Saskatchewan. And so I think one of the things for sure, for me, was learning to work with people and just even trying to understand different points of view,” said Richter.

One of Richter’s favourite memories was working on a research project while she was a graduate student with Kelvin Tsun Wai Ng, a professor of environmental systems engineering.

“You kind of all share the same bond, I guess, of being graduate students. And so that’s always been really special,” said Richter.

She is grateful for having the opportunity to go to school for as long as she did.

“I have to acknowledge the privileges that I’ve had, you know, I had a really good opportunity to keep going to school for as long as I did. And I understand that, not everybody gets that opportunity,” she said

Other distinguished alumni receive awards

After graduating from the university in 1971 (while it was still part of the U of S), Regina born and raised politician Ralph Goodale went on to have a distinguished career in Canadian politics. Goodale’s first role with the federal government was when he served as a MP for Assiniboia with the Liberal Party of Canada.

His work in the Regina community was longlasting, serving as the MP for Regina-Wascana from 1993-2019. He is now the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. With respect to the 2025 alumni honours, he is the 2025 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year’s recipient of the Dr. Robert and Norma Ferguson award for Outstanding Volunteer Service is Richard Kies. Kies graduated from the university twice, once in 1993 with a degree in business administration and again with a public relations certificate in 2003. He has been working with non-profit organizations for over 20 years, including serving as the executive director for the Kinsmen TeleMiracle Foundation and 15 years with the Canadian Red Cross. Kies now serves as the vice president of development with the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan.

The 2025 recipient of the Innovation Award is Neale Partington. Partington graduated with a degree in communications in 1989 and is currently the president of Senior’s University Group. Partington is known for helping rebuild the university’s senior class programs after they were temporarily ended in 2023.

University honours two accomplished athletes.

Regina-born former University of Regina Rams punter Jon Ryan is being inducted into the University of Regina Sports Hall of Fame.

As a punter, Ryan went on to play for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, winning a Superbowl ring with the latter in 2014.

He also played in the CFL for three franchises namely the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Elks and his hometown team the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Ryan received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree in 2019, from the U of R.

The other inductee is a person who called Regina home for several years. Ali Bernard is being inducted into the University of Regina Sports Hall of Fame.

Born in New Ulm, Minnesota, Bernard was a dominant force for the Cougars wrestling team between 2005 to 2008. Bernard helped the university team win numerous national titles. She also participated with Team USA in both the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympic Games. In 2010, she was the world university champion in women’s wrestling and in 2011, she won a bronze medal at the world championships in Istanbul, Türkiye.